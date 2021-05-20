UAE weather: Rain, dust storm alert issued for today

This will reduce the horizontal visibility over some areas.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a code yellow notice for rains and dust storm in some parts of the UAE.

Code yellow means residents must be on the lookout when they go for outdoor activities.

The alert is on from 4.30pm to 7pm on Thursday, May 20.

Convective clouds formation may cause rainfall and fresh winds that will kick up dust and sand. This will reduce the horizontal visibility over some Eastern areas, the NCM said.

Last weekend, the UAE saw heavy rainfall, thanks to continued cloud-seeding efforts. Rains were reported in four emirates — Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.