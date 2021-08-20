Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone launches new summer packages for businesses

Broad range of business setup packages can be availed until September 5.

To commemorate World Entrepreneurs' Day on August 21, the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) has announced the launch of new competitive, flexible, and comprehensive business setup packages.

Targeting emerging and established entrepreneurs looking to embark on their business journey or expand within the integrated ecosystem of the SPC Free Zone, the new affordable "Summer Entrepreneur Packages" offer a broad range of business support options and can be availed until September 5, 2021.

>> The Dh6,500 package allows entrepreneurs to combine any two activities – service, commercial or e-commerce – under a one-year business licence.

Under Package 1, a single shareholder – with the option to upgrade available, will receive a stamped licence, Memorandum of Association (MoA) document, and a lease agreement. No visa will be granted.

>> Package 2 or the Dh9,500 package will offer one visa, in addition to all the above benefits, and enables entrepreneurs to save up to Dh5,000.

>> The all-inclusive Dh17,500 business setup package offers entrepreneurs a one-year business licence with a visa valid for three years.

In addition to all the benefits and services offered in Packages 1 and 2, investors opting for Package 3 are also assured Emirates ID, medical fitness tests, e-channel portal access for the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship system, and establishment card.

Announcing the launch of the new business packages, Salim Omar Salim, Director of the SPC Free Zone, said, "World Entrepreneurs' Day is an opportune moment to highlight SPC Free Zone’s leading efforts in expanding its outreach to aspiring global entrepreneurs by offering convenient and innovative investor support solutions to facilitate their growth and expansion across various economic sectors. We are also committed to building strong partnerships with all stakeholders to ensure the sustainability and success of their projects."

The goal of World Entrepreneurs’ Day is to create awareness for entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership throughout the world, promote a culture of creativity, and foster an entrepreneurial spirit amongst youth to enhance their ambitions.