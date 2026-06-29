Not just a choking risk: Magnetic toys can seriously injure children, says UAE doctor

A five-year-old boy in Sharjah recently underwent emergency surgery after doctors discovered 52 magnetic beads lodged inside his intestines. The child has since recovered, but the case has become a reminder that some of the smallest toys can pose some of the biggest risks.

Doctors said that the magnetic toys are becoming popular, but many parents are unaware of the dangers if the tiny magnets are swallowed. Unlike coins or many other small objects, magnets can cause serious internal injuries even before a child starts showing symptoms.

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What toys are we talking about?

The toys include magnetic construction sets, magnetic building kits, magnetic balls and magnetic beads. Many of these contain powerful rare-earth magnets, also known as neodymium magnets.

Because the magnets are small, colourful and easy to handle, they can be attractive to young children, increasing the risk of accidental swallowing.

Why are magnets so dangerous?

Doctors said that swallowing a single small object often does not cause serious problems and it may pass through the digestive system naturally.

However, magnets are different.

If a child swallows more than one magnet, they can attract each other through different parts of the intestine. As they pull together, they trap the tissue in between, cutting off blood supply and causing serious internal injuries.

This can lead to holes in the intestine, blockage, infection and other life-threatening complications.

How many magnets are enough to become dangerous?

The answer may surprise many parents. Doctors said that even two magnets can be extremely dangerous.

While doctors in Sharjah removed 52 magnetic beads from the five-year-old boy, serious injuries have been reported worldwide after children swallowed as few as two magnets.

Why don't parents realise something is wrong?

One of the biggest challenges is that symptoms do not always appear immediately.

"A child can seem completely normal for days or even weeks after swallowing magnets," said Dr Wissam Tamer, consultant paediatric surgeon at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah.

He explained that the magnets can continue causing damage inside the body even when the child appears well.

Because of this, parents may mistake the symptoms for food poisoning, a stomach bug or a viral infection.

What symptoms should parents watch for?

Doctors advise parents to seek medical attention if a child develops:

Repeated or persistent vomiting

Stomach pain or cramps

Refusing food or drinks

Swollen or bloated abdomen

Fever

Unusual tiredness or lethargy

Constipation or signs of bowel blockage

Unexplained nausea

Any recurring stomach-related symptoms, especially if there is a chance the child may have swallowed a magnet, should never be ignored.

What should parents do if they suspect a child has swallowed a magnet?

Doctors said that parents should not wait for symptoms to appear. Instead, they should take the child to the nearest emergency department immediately and inform doctors if magnet ingestion is suspected.

An X-ray can usually detect the magnets before they cause serious damage.

Parents are also advised not to try home remedies or wait for the magnets to pass naturally, particularly if there is a possibility that more than one magnet has been swallowed.

"Early diagnosis can mean the difference between a straightforward intervention and a major emergency surgery," said Dr Wissam .

While magnet ingestion cases remain relatively uncommon, doctors say they have noticed more cases in recent years as magnetic construction toys and bead sets have become more widely available.

The message to parents is simple — if there is even the slightest chance your child has swallowed a magnet, seek medical attention immediately. Acting early could prevent serious complications and save a child's life.