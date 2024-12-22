Dubai: Lost a loved one? How to apply for a corpse entry permit at zero cost

Dealing with the loss of a family member while living or travelling abroad can be a deeply challenging experience, especially when UAE expat families wish to bring their loved ones back to Dubai.

During such a challenging time, it's important to know that the UAE provides clear procedures and supportive services to help families navigate this difficult time, including arranging funeral and burial options. In Dubai, various options are available for funeral and burial services, including the cremation process, which requires specific documentation and fees.

For Dubai residents or citizens looking to repatriate their deceased relative or family member for burial or cremation in the emirate, the city offers a corpse entry permit. This permit facilitates the process of bringing a deceased relative back to Dubai for final rites.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to request a corpse entry permit:

Eligibility

This service is available to both UAE citizens and residents who wish to arrange for their deceased relatives to be brought to Dubai.

How to apply

To apply for a corpse entry permit, you can conveniently submit your application through the Dubai Police website or app, or visit one of the smart police stations across the city. These options make the process efficient and accessible, ensuring that families can focus on their personal matters during this difficult time

Dubai Police website

Go to Dubai Police website (https://www.dubaipolice.gov.ae/)

Click 'Services'

You will then be directed to 'Main Information' tab where you will need to fill in necessary information such as your Emirates ID, relationship to the deceased, date of death, and location of death

Upload the attested death certificate in the Attachments tab

Select Captcha code

Click 'Next'

You will then be notified via a text message or email regarding the status of your application, along with further instructions on the next steps to follow.

Dubai Police app

Go to 'Services'

Tap 'Corpse Entry Permit'

Choose 'Apply'

You will then be directed to 'Main Information' page, where you will need to fill in the required information such as your Emirates ID, email address, and relationship to the deceased.

Smart police stations

You can also apply for the corpse entry permit by visiting a Smart Police Station.These stations offer a convenient and efficient way to complete the application process.

Requirements