Shoot At Sight Productions: Expanding Horizons from UAE to North America
Dubai-based film and video production company Shoot At Sight Productions has made a significant leap into the North American market, establishing a new office in Houston, Texas.
Founded over a decade ago in Pakistan, Shoot At Sight Productions quickly built a reputation for delivering top-quality TV commercials for premier food brands. Their success was driven by a relentless hustle, unique storytelling, and a creative edge that set them apart. Within a few years, they became a trusted name in the video production industry.
From Local Triumphs to Global Acclaim: Shoot At Sight's UAE Journey
After gaining numerous accolades in Pakistan, Shoot At Sight expanded to the UAE, bringing along a team of talented producers and directors. In a short span, they created hundreds of compelling videos across various formats. Their notable achievement in the UAE was co-producing the homegrown film "Pinky Memsaab," which received critical acclaim and enjoyed a successful distribution across South Asia, the Middle East, and North America. The film is cementing Shoot At Sight Productions' influence in the film industry.
The in-house team, comprising directors, producers, cinematographers, editors, animators, and designers, ensures that each project is crafted with meticulous attention to detail. This dedication set Shoot At Sight Productions as one of the top Film Production Companies in the UAE. Their work on "Pinky Memsaab" won the Best Film Audience Choice at the UK Asian Film Festival in 2018 and is currently streaming on Apple TV after a successful five-year run on Netflix.
Other than that, Shoot At Sight was selected by the highly acclaimed IPIX Movies to collaborate with the esteemed team at MX Studios as the line production company in the UAE for the Times of India's project "Finding Vicky," featuring the incredibly talented Vicky Kaushal.
The show boasts thrilling action sequences and showcases the delectable cuisine of the region, set against the stunning backdrops of Abu Dhabi's breathtaking landscapes and downtown. This project marked a significant achievement for Shoot At Sight in the history of UAE line production. The line producers at Shoot At Sight excelled in promoting Abu Dhabi Tourism, earning rave reviews for their exceptional portrayal of Abu Dhabi's beauty.
Directors with Shoot At Sight have also won numerous international film festival awards for their documentaries and short films.
Expansion to North America: Houston, Texas
Building on their UAE success, Shoot At Sight Productions has expanded to North America, with a new office in Houston, Texas. This expansion marks a significant milestone as they bring their exceptional video production services to a new audience. In addition to Houston, Shoot At Sight Productions offers services in Austin and Dallas, Texas, and plans to expand to Vancouver, Canada, soon.
To announce their arrival in Houston, Shoot At Sight Productions organized the Rūng Film Festival, an Indus Arts Council program. Remarkably, this achievement came within just one year of launching their operations in Houston. The festival aimed to create a platform that elevated voices often overlooked in mainstream cinema, focusing on creatives of color and showcasing original stories told through the lens of Pakistani filmmakers. These stories shattered stereotypes, challenged biases, promoted diversity, and cultivated connections with the global creative community.
Rūng Film Festival: Celebrating Diverse Voices
The inaugural Rūng Film Festival received over 80 films from filmmakers of Pakistani heritage worldwide. The festival showcased top selections chosen by a jury of stellar actors, writers, and filmmakers. Awards were distributed in three categories: Grand Jury, Audience Choice, and Honorary awards, recognizing the top three films in each category during the awards ceremony on May 4th and 5th.
The festival director, Fahad Shaikh, who is also a director at Shoot At Sight Productions, was the man behind bringing this event to life. His leadership and vision ensured that the festival not only celebrated the creativity and talent of Pakistani filmmakers but also fostered a sense of community and collaboration among global creatives.
Crafting Narratives to Inspire: Shoot At Sight’s Passion for Storytelling
At the core of Shoot At Sight Productions is a belief in the power of storytelling to create impact. Each video produced by the company is crafted with a purpose, aiming to make a meaningful difference. This philosophy is reflected in their work, where every project is driven by a motive to bring about change and inspire audiences.
Shoot At Sight Productions' commitment to storytelling is evident in their approach to connecting brands with their audiences. By uncovering compelling stories surrounding a product and its environment, the company creates narratives that resonate with viewers, encouraging them to engage and share these stories further.
Looking Ahead
With their expansion into North America, Shoot At Sight Productions is dedicated to bringing their unique brand of storytelling and video production to a broader audience. The company's growth speaks for their dedication, creativity, and ability to adapt and conquer new markets. As they continue to produce high-quality content and expand their footprint, Shoot At Sight Productions remains committed to inspiring and impacting audiences worldwide through their craft.