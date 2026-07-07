Kapture CX secures $10m pre-Series B funding led by Bajaj Finserv Ventures to scale agentic enterprise stack

Kapture CX, the verticalised full-stack agentic AI platform, has announced the successful closing of its $10 Mn pre-Series B funding round. The round was led by Bajaj Finserv Ventures (BFSV), part of Bajaj Finserv, one of India’s leading AI-driven financial services groups, marking the firm's first investment in the AI landscape. Existing investors Cactus Venture Partners and India Alternatives also participated in the round.

The funding comes at a pivotal moment. Despite pouring resources into AI, most large enterprises are yet to see real returns. The market is cluttered with point products from multiple providers, making AI adoption a high effort exercise. What enterprises need is a full-stack agentic AI player, one that understands their industry deeply and delivers custom solutions for their most complex workflows. This is exactly the gap Kapture was built to close.

By owning and optimising the full technology stack, from models to agentic layer to user interface, Kapture enables enterprises to deploy AI at scale without the complexity of stitching together multiple solutions. The platform is deeply verticalised, backed by deep-tech capabilities that allows Kapture to fine tune models. At a time when traditional SaaS players are struggling to prove their worth, Kapture is transforming complex enterprise operations in entirety.

Commenting on the investment, Lakshmi Iyer, group president - investments, MD and CEO, Bajaj Alts, said: "We are currently in the process of launching the AI Opportunities Fund to invest across the emerging AI ecosystem. As we evaluated opportunities in the space, we found in Kapture a solution that demonstrably works at scale. Kapture's deep-tech capabilities, including model training, combined with its strong understanding of enterprise workflows and robust partner ecosystem, position the company strongly within the evolving AI landscape."

Sheshgiri Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Kapture CX, said: "Since Series A round in 2023, Kapture has grown 4x and achieved what remains rare in the AI economy - profitability. Having an AI-first organisation like Bajaj Finserv Ventures lead this round is powerful validation of our value proposition. For enterprises whose experimentation phase with AI is behind them, Kapture is where real value begins. With an infrastructure that already processes massive volumes and drives measurable impact for customers around the world, Kapture CX is the right partner for enterprises ready to truly transform with AI."

The fresh capital will fuel Kapture's expansion into global markets and power continued investment in product development. The company is targeting 5x revenue growth over the next few years as it moves to seize the immense opportunity in today's enterprise landscape.