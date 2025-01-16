Kama Capital announces strategic initiatives to empower introducing brokers at iFX Expo Dubai 2025

Kama Capital, a leading provider of financial trading solutions, has announced a series of new initiatives aimed at empowering Introducing Brokers (IBs) within the dynamic trading landscape.

As a Platinum Sponsor of the iFX Expo Dubai 2025, Kama Capital will unveil these initiatives at Booth 162 during the event, scheduled to occur from January 14-16, 2025, at Za’abeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre.

The iFX Expo Dubai is one of the most significant gatherings for financial professionals, bringing together brokers, traders, affiliates, and industry experts from around the globe. Kama Capital’s participation underscores its commitment to supporting IBs by offering innovative tools, personalised support, and market-leading solutions designed to help them thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape environment.

New initiatives for IB empowerment

Kama Capital’s newly announced initiatives aim to provide IBs with the tools and resources they require to flourish. These include:

> Cutting-Edge Technology and AI-Powered Tools: Kama Capital will showcase its advanced Signal Centre Tool, which utilises artificial intelligence to provide actionable market insights. The tool empowers IBs to offer valuable trading signals to their clients, enhancing their service offerings.

> Flexible and Transparent Commission Structures: Kama Capital’s tiered commission model enables IBs to maximise their earnings from client referrals and trading volumes. The structure is designed to promote fairness and transparency in compensation.

> Comprehensive Training and Ongoing Support: To help IBs stay ahead of market trends, Kama Capital offers ongoing training in trading strategies, regulatory updates, and industry best practices. A dedicated support team is always available to assist partners with their needs.

> Marketing and Co-Branding Opportunities: To further assist IBs in broadening their reach, Kama Capital provides personalised marketing materials and co-branding campaigns. This initiative enables IBs to leverage Kama Capital’s brand reputation, thereby establishing trust with their clients.

Key highlights at iFX Expo Dubai 2025

Visitors to Kama Capital’s booth at the iFX Expo will have the opportunity to:

> Explore Kama Capital’s extensive IB programme, which features multi-asset offerings, flexible account types, and transparency in blockchain technology.

> Explore the advantages of Kama Capital’s AI-driven solutions, including real-time tracking tools and multilingual support. > Meet the team of experts at Kama Capital to discuss bespoke solutions and partnership opportunities. A partnership for long-term success Regarding the upcoming event, Elena, Kama Capital's chief marketing officer, said: “We believe that our Introducing Brokers are key partners in our success. By investing in cutting-edge technology, providing personalised support, and offering competitive commissions, we aim to empower our IBs to grow alongside us. We look forward to connecting with current and potential partners at the iFX Expo Dubai 2025.” With the financial industry evolving rapidly, Kama Capital’s focus on innovation and collaboration ensures that its partners remain well-positioned to navigate changing market conditions and capitalise on new opportunities. Visit Kama Capital at Booth 162 Kama Capital invites IBs, traders, and industry professionals to visit its booth at the iFX Expo Dubai 2025. There, you can interact with the team, explore the latest tools and solutions, and learn how Kama Capital can support your growth in the financial trading industry.

