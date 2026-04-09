Jewellery brands signal expansion across the UAE and GCC markets

Fine jewellery brands Ouros Jewels and GoldenBird Jewels have announced plans to expand their presence across the UAE and wider GCC, reflecting shifting consumer preferences in the regional jewellery market.

The move comes as demand across the Middle East continues to evolve towards design-led collections, heritage influences, and alternative gemstones. Industry trends indicate that consumers are increasingly prioritising craftsmanship and individuality over traditional brand-driven appeal.

Within this landscape, Ouros Jewels is focusing on heritage-inspired collections, specialising in old-cut diamonds such as Old Mine and Old European styles. These historic cuts, once associated with heirloom pieces, are being reintroduced with contemporary precision.

GoldenBird Jewels, meanwhile, is developing collections centred on bold designs and colored stones, aligned with growing interest in statement jewelry for social and formal settings.

The broader category of lab-grown diamonds continues to gain acceptance globally, supported by changing consumer attitudes and advances in production. Market participants say this has contributed to wider accessibility within the fine jewelry segment while maintaining emphasis on design and quality.

Both companies are also adopting digital-led retail approaches, enabling direct engagement with customers across multiple markets in the GCC.

Analysts continue to highlight Dubai as a key hub for the global jewellery trade, supported by its connectivity, infrastructure, and position as a regional centre for luxury retail.

As competition intensifies, the expansion plans of Ouros Jewels and GoldenBird Jewels reflect a broader shift in how jewellery brands are positioning themselves to meet evolving consumer expectations across the Middle East.

For additional information, including product collections and regional availability, visit the official websites of the respective brands.