Giga Computing and KERNO Enterprises announce regional service partnership at GITEX Dubai 2025

At GITEX Dubai 2025, Giga Computing Technology Co., Ltd. (a Taiwanese company registered at No.6, Baoqiang Rd., Xindian Dist., New Taipei City 231, Taiwan, R.O.C., hereafter referred to as "Giga Computing") and KERNO Enterprises FZE (a UAE company registered at Office 402, Offices 4 Building, One Central, DWTC, Dubai, UAE, hereafter referred to as "KERNO") jointly announced a new milestone in their cooperation within the GCC region. KERNO has been officially appointed by Giga Computing as the regional service partner for Giga Computing products.

As part of this recognition, KERNO and Giga Computing have entered into a cooperation agreement under which KERNO will serve as an official service center for GIGABYTE server products in the GCC region.

This partnership underscores the shared commitment of both companies to advancing regional excellence in technology and services. For Giga Computing, it represents a pledge to deliver world-class professional support to customers in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. For KERNO, it marks an expansion beyond its local manufacturing of mission-critical enterprise servers, GPU platforms, AI solutions, and storage systems into comprehensive professional services for Giga Computing. The collaboration also aligns with the UAE’s “Make it in the Emirates” strategy, fostering growth in the local manufacturing and service ecosystem while strengthening regional technology independence.

All after-sales, RMA, and mission-critical service requests for GIGABYTE servers in the GCC region will now be managed by KERNO’s local Arabic-speaking team of engineers, trained and certified by Giga Computing. Customers can submit service requests online 24/7 through a dedicated web platform. The new setup ensures faster support turnaround, as all service processes are handled directly through KERNO, minimising lead times. It also provides flexible support options, with engineers available for both remote troubleshooting and on-site interventions, and offers full-lifecycle assistance from hardware diagnostics to advanced system configuration and optimisation.

"This agreement shows that KERNO is not only manufacturing enterprise hardware in the UAE, but is also trusted by strong global partners, ensuring that customers in the GCC region receive world-class services with local expertise," said Paul Smirnov, deputy COO at KERNO Enterprises.

"Working with KERNO as our official service partner in the GCC region ensures faster, more reliable support for our customers," said Jay Lee, managing director, Middle East at Giga Computing.