Fortes Education celebrates a standout year of academic excellence across its schools

Fortes Education is delighted to celebrate an exceptional set of 2026 GCSE and A-level results achieved by students at Sunmarke School and Regent International School, with both schools recording strong outcomes across their cohorts.

At Sunmarke School, an outstanding 67 per cent of all GCSE grades were awarded at grades 9–7, equivalent to A*–A, while 46 per cent were awarded at grades 9–8, and 24 per cent of all entries achieved the highest grade of 9. Across the full results profile, 86 per cent of grades were awarded at grades 9–6 and an exceptional 99 per cent at grades 9–4, demonstrating the strength and consistency of achievement across the cohort. Furthermore, 97 per cent of students achieved five or more grades at 9–4, including English and Mathematics.

Sunmarke students also achieved particularly strong results across the core curriculum, with excellent results in English, Mathematics and the Sciences. In Mathematics, 82 per cent achieved grades 9–7, with one-third of entries awarded the highest grade of 9. At grades 9–7, students achieved 85 per cent in Biology, 90 per cent in Chemistry and 93 per cent in Physics. Among these exceptional results, one student achieved an extraordinary 11 grade 9s, securing the highest possible grade across every subject studied.

The strong outcomes continued across the school’s senior pathways, with A-level and BTEC students achieving a 100 per cent pass rate. An impressive 85 per cent of all A-level and BTEC grades were A*–B, placing Sunmarke in Dubai’s Outstanding category. Sixty per cent of all A-level results were graded A*–A, while 79 per cent of BTEC grades were Distinction or Distinction*.

The school’s IB Diploma Programme also delivered excellent results earlier this summer, achieving an average of 36.4 points, significantly above the global average, with graduates securing places at leading universities worldwide. Sixty-seven per cent of students achieved 35 or more points.

Nicholas Rickford, principal of Sunmarke School, said: "Seeing such excellent academic results is a testament to the long-term journey our students make from early years through secondary school. Achieving this level of success amidst the widespread disruption to learning across the Middle East highlights the true determination of our school community. We remain deeply committed to excellence at every grade level, ensuring our students are thoroughly prepared to thrive in the next chapter of their education."

Regent International School also celebrated an outstanding summer of academic success, with excellent results at GCSE and A-level. At GCSE, the school achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, with 93 per cent of exam entries graded 9–4 (A*–C), 74% graded 9–6 (A*–B), and 55% graded 9–7 (A*–A). At A-level, the school achieved a 99 per cent overall pass rate, with 97 per cent of grades awarded at A*–C and 82 per cent at A*–B. Students achieved 100 per cent A–B grades in Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Economics and Product Design.

Three students within the 2026 A-level cohort achieved particularly exceptional outcomes, reflecting their hard work, determination and commitment throughout Sixth Form.

Congratulating the students, David Williams, principal of Regent International School, said: “It is a really special moment for our students and the whole Regent community. Behind every one of these results is a story of hard work, ambition and students who continued to believe in what they could achieve, even when they were challenged along the way. I could not be prouder of this group. They have approached their studies with maturity and determination, supported every step of the way by exceptional teachers and families who have encouraged and believed in them. While we are delighted to celebrate such excellent academic outcomes, what makes me most proud is the young people our students have become. They leave Year 11 ready for what comes next—confident in themselves, ambitious for their futures and excited about the opportunities ahead. For many, that next chapter will be here with us in Sixth Form, and I cannot wait to see what they achieve next."

The results at both schools reflect Fortes Education’s commitment to academic excellence, Positive Education, student wellbeing and holistic development. Through expert teaching, personalised guidance and a focus on resilience and character, Sunmarke School and Regent International School continue to prepare students for the next stage of their education and future opportunities.