Design Duels Season 3 brings UAE’s design industry together for a day of sports, connection and celebration

Design Duels, UAE’s largest multi-sport event dedicated to the design and home improvement industries, concluded its season 3 at Danube Sports World, uniting the design community for a full day of competition, networking, and celebration.

This year’s edition saw Motif Interiors crowned as the Champion of Design Duels Season 3, with Oryx securing the 1st runner-up position and Jotun taking home the 2nd runner-up title. Their outstanding teamwork and sportsmanship stood out among over 100 competing companies across multiple sports disciplines.

Hosted by Casa Milano and supported by the Dubai Sports Council, the event drew more than 2,000 participants, bringing together professionals from design, architecture, and contracting sectors under one roof. Participants competed across a range of sports, including football, basketball, badminton, volleyball, and table tennis, alongside two new additions this season — Pickleball and Carrom; that added an inclusive and entertaining twist to the tournament.

Azhar Sajan, director of Casa Milano and Danube Hospitality, said: "Season 3 was our most energetic and engaging edition yet. It’s incredible to see how far Design Duels has come from a small industry tournament to a major annual gathering that celebrates teamwork, friendship, and community spirit. Watching competitors from rival companies cheer each other on was truly special."

As the day concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing the winners across various sports categories and celebrating outstanding team spirit, Casa Milano reaffirmed its vision for the future of the event.