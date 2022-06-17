Dazzle Shoes' mega outlet opens at Meena Bazar, Bur Dubai

KP Bevy inaugurating Dazzle Shoes and Bags at Meena Bazar, Bur Dubai.

Published: Fri 17 Jun 2022, 5:01 PM Last updated: Fri 17 Jun 2022, 5:03 PM

Dazzle Shoes and Bags opens its multi-branded showroom with an extensive collection of international brands of shoes, leather products, and travel goods at Meena Bazaar, Bur Dubai. The Dazzle Group, having almost two decades of experience in the footwear business, also owns outlets in Kerala, India.

The outlet showcases the latest models from world-renowned brands, including shoes, traditional footwear, wedding collection, party wear, footwear for women and children and leather products. The outlet has also displayed an array of ladies' bags, wallets, belts, and quality trolleys. The new outlet offers high-quality footwear and leather products at affordable prices to suit the taste of different nationalities and ages.

Models from renowned international brands, such as Skechers, Adidas, Levito, Doc & Mark, Wildcraft, Woodland, Puma, Nike, Crocs, Reebok, US Polo, and American Tourister are available here. The outlet will be open from 10 am to 11 pm.

Dazzle Fabrics is one of the most reputed companies in the Gulf region in the wholesale business of home furnishing fabrics. The company also runs a manufacturing unit for customised furnishing fabrics in the Gulf. The group also have its presence in Qatar through its outlet, Fabric Souq. Splash is another venture in Kannur, Kerala, India, which is also the franchise of the American brand Polo. The company also owns restaurant chains and a sports recreation centre. The group has already introduced yet another brand of Dazzle, Teslo, into the market.

As part of the inauguration, special discounts and gift vouchers will be available for all its customers till the end of this month. The inaugural function was attended by KP Faisal, chairman, Dazzle Fabrics; Tamees Ahmed, Salwa Faisal, Safa and Hana, directors at Fida, Dazzle Fabrics; Muhammad Madani, chairman, ABC Group; Mustafa Sasa; PK Anwar Naha; Punnakan Muhammadali; Nasser KP; Kayakodi Ibrahim Musliar; Rassal Ahmed; Nagaraj Rao; advocate Khalil Ibrahim; PV Ismail; Sameer Vengad; Thanveed Edakkad and Manager Mahmood Chandanamkandi.