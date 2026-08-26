Creative Wrap expands architectural wrapping operations across Middle East and international markets

Dubai-based Creative Wrap is expanding its architectural wrapping operations across the Middle East and international markets as demand grows for refurbishment methods that reduce the need for demolition and replacement.

Founded by Lloyd Williams and Aaron Mitchell, the company specialises in architectural wrapping, a renovation technique that uses architectural films to refurbish existing interior surfaces, including kitchens, wardrobes, doors, bathrooms, walls, furniture and lifts.

The method allows residential and commercial interiors to be updated without removing and replacing many of the existing fixtures and surfaces. This can reduce project timelines, disruption and the amount of material sent to landfill compared with conventional refurbishment.

Creative Wrap has completed more than 13,000 residential and commercial projects since its launch and currently employs more than 100 people across the group. In addition to its UAE operations, the company has expanded into Bahrain, Egypt, Brunei and the United Kingdom.

The company said its installation teams have the capacity to complete more than 25,000 square metres of architectural wrapping a month, allowing it to work on multiple residential, hospitality and commercial projects at the same time.

Its portfolio spans villas, apartments, offices, restaurants, retail spaces and hospitality properties. Creative Wrap has also worked with hotel brands including Grand Hyatt, The Ritz-Carlton, Mövenpick, Marriott, Rove Hotels, Westin, Holiday Inn and Hilton.

The company has also undertaken projects outside markets where it has permanent operations. In one instance, a team travelled to Kenya to refurbish a private villa after previously completing work for the same client.

Williams said architectural wrapping was relatively unfamiliar in the region when the company entered the market.

“When we started Creative Wrap, many people had never heard of architectural wrapping,” he said. “We believed there had to be a better way to renovate — one that was faster, more sustainable and more cost-effective without compromising on quality.”

The company is positioning the technique as an alternative for property owners and businesses looking to refurbish interiors while retaining existing materials. Rather than removing usable fixtures during a renovation, surfaces can be refinished and kept in use for longer.

This approach has become increasingly relevant as the construction, hospitality and property sectors place greater emphasis on reducing waste generated during refurbishment projects.

As part of a collaboration with Khaleej Times, Creative Wrap is currently using its architectural wrapping solutions to refurbish areas of the newspaper’s offices. The project demonstrates how the technique can be applied to an occupied commercial workspace while limiting disruption to day-to-day operations.

Creative Wrap said it plans to continue expanding its work across residential, hospitality and commercial projects as demand for lower-waste refurbishment solutions grows in the region.