Watch: Robert Downey Jr to return to Marvel Cinematic Universe

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 1:31 PM

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to Marvel Cinematic Universe albeit not as our favourite superhero Iron Man.

During Marvel's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, the Hollywood superstar made a surprise appearance to announce his role in Avengers 5, officially titled Avengers: Doomsday, where he will portray Doctor Doom.

The Russo Brothers, who previously directed Downey Jr. in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, are set to direct Avengers: Doomsday and its direct sequel Avengers: Secret Wars. Introducing Downey Jr. at Comic-Con, Joe and Anthony Russo emphasised the necessity of making another critical movie before tackling Secret Wars. And given Marvel's downward trajectory since, we do understand that necessity.

“There is one very important character that is required to do Secret Wars justice… it could be the most important character in all of the Marvel universe,” Joe Russo stated.

“If we’re going to bring Victor Von Doom to movie theaters worldwide, then we need the greatest actor in the world to play that character,” he continued. “As proof of the unimaginable possibilities in the Marvel multiverse, we present the one person who could play Victor Von Doom.”

With that, a choir dressed in robes and Doctor Doom masks took the stage, and Downey Jr. revealed himself to an enthusiastic crowd.

Watch here:

“New mask, same task. What can I tell you? I hate playing complicated characters,” Downey Jr. quipped.