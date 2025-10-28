Kate Hudson praises 'Song Sung Blue' co-star Hugh Jackman

Actor and singer Kate Hudson praised her Song Sung Blue co-star Hugh Jackman for his performance in the biographical musical drama film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman got the band back together at AFI Fest, debuting their new film Song Sung Blue, in which the two play struggling musicians who form the band Lightning and Thunder.

Song Sung Blue is a biographical musical drama film produced, written and directed by Craig Brewer. Based on the 2008 documentary of the same name by Greg Kohs, it stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson as Mike and Claire Sardina, who performed as the Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder.

"It's a real-life story of a couple who never let the dream die, as the two actors tapped into their musical sides," as stated in the outlet.

Hudson praised her co-star, saying, "It's hard not to feel magic with Hugh; he's a magical, sparkly man. He's got this very youthful spirit, and his generosity of spirit is wide and large. So I feel like it's hard not to fall in love with him; he's really wonderful."

Recalling the time when the pair first sang together, Hudson said, "We got in there and I think it was like finding the vibe because it's one thing to record for a recording, it's another thing to record for live, which is what we were doing; it was fun to find the imperfections and what we were going to be doing on the day. It was a great way for us to get to know each other, too. Because we're in the studio for hours before we go on set and play this very intimate married couple, we got to spend a good amount of time together."

Writer-director Craig Brewer added, "That was magical, it really was. Getting them into the studio for the first time, watching them sing harmony for each other, it was just beautiful."

Brewer continued that when they got to shooting the film, "the whole crew just said the same thing, they were like, 'This is what we wanted, we just didn't know we wanted it.' And it was just infectious; everybody on the set every day would just gather around the screens and just see this chemistry between the two of them."

Song Sung Blue hits theatres December 25.