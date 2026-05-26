‘Fanaa’ turns 20: Kajol recalls filming in minus 27 degrees in Poland

Kajol on Tuesday celebrated the 20th anniversary of her acclaimed film Fanaa, sharing memories from the shoot and reflecting on the extreme weather conditions the cast experienced during filming in Poland.

Posting to her 18.6 million Instagram followers, the actress shared a still from the film along with a caption recalling the challenges and memorable moments from the production.

"20 years to Fanaa.. my daughter was 2 and a half years old", she wrote, adding, "what I remember most was Poland in all its glory.. -27 degrees Celsius, beautiful forests and sleds.. used on sidewalks .. ! And off course the fact that I wore a thin salwar kameez while most everyone else was dressed in goose down.. what a blast from the past!"

Â Â Â Â Â View this post on Instagram Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The post quickly drew reactions from fans and members of the film industry, many revisiting memories associated with the romantic thriller.

One fan commented, "This is not just a song, it is a memory of our childhood," while several others praised Kajol's performance in the film.

Released in 2006, Fanaa starred Aamir Khan alongside Kajol and remains one of the most popular romantic thrillers of its time.

Directed by Kunal Kohli, the film followed the story of Rehan, a charismatic tour guide played by Aamir Khan, and Zooni, a visually impaired woman portrayed by Kajol.

The narrative combined romance, suspense, patriotism and sacrifice, with the story taking a dramatic turn after Rehan's secret identity as a terrorist is revealed.

The film also earned lasting recognition for its music and emotional storytelling, especially the songs Chand Sifarish, Chanda Chamke, Tere Hath Me, which are still cherished.