Alan Walker lights up Dubai restaurant with surprise set

Dubai’s dining scene got a thrilling crossover moment on Monday night when renowned DJ and music producer Alan Walker made a surprise appearance at Kasumigaseki, the contemporary Japanese restaurant at Vida Emirates Hills in Dubai.

Fresh off his headlining performance at the Untold Festival over the weekend, Walker took over the intimate venue with a high-energy set featuring some of his most iconic tracks, including Alone and Faded. Before the global star hit the decks, UAE’s own DJ Bliss set the tone for the evening with his signature urban beats, keeping the crowd buzzing.

Opened earlier this year, Kasumigaseki has quickly found its rhythm in Dubai’s fine dining scene, blending Tokyo’s street culture with the refined craft of Japanese gastronomy. Monday night, however, it briefly transformed into something else entirely — a reminder that in Dubai, even dinner can turn into a headline moment.