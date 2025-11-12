  • search in Khaleej Times
Alan Walker lights up Dubai restaurant with surprise set

Fresh off Untold Festival in Dubai, the globally-renowned DJ brought his signature sound to Kasumigaseki, the city's newest Japanese hotspot

Published: Wed 12 Nov 2025, 3:52 PM

Liwa festival returns to UAE's tallest dune: Free entry, fireworks, camping and more

Did you know? 7 of the 10 tallest hotels in the world are in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed honoured with Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Award

Dubai’s dining scene got a thrilling crossover moment on Monday night when renowned DJ and music producer Alan Walker made a surprise appearance at Kasumigaseki, the contemporary Japanese restaurant at Vida Emirates Hills in Dubai.

Fresh off his headlining performance at the Untold Festival over the weekend, Walker took over the intimate venue with a high-energy set featuring some of his most iconic tracks, including Alone and Faded. Before the global star hit the decks, UAE’s own DJ Bliss set the tone for the evening with his signature urban beats, keeping the crowd buzzing.

Call for entries issued for the 2026 Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards

OMODA&JAECOO marks 2,000 car sales milestone in UAE with exclusive one-day offer

Pakistan tightens Islamabad security after suicide blast

UAE real estate market undergoes a transformative phase

RSISX index posts modest 0.6 per cent growth ahead of Iraq’s parliamentary elections

Opened earlier this year, Kasumigaseki has quickly found its rhythm in Dubai’s fine dining scene, blending Tokyo’s street culture with the refined craft of Japanese gastronomy. Monday night, however, it briefly transformed into something else entirely — a reminder that in Dubai, even dinner can turn into a headline moment.