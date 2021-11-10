UAE-Based Company Formation Specialist, Creative Zone is Now Accepting Crypto Payments
Lengthy invoicing processes causing cash flow problems are a concern for businesses. Creative Zone, the UAE's largest business advisory firm that has helped over 45,000 entrepreneurs, is more familiar with this problem than others.
To resolve invoicing delays, Creative Zone opted for cryptocurrency invoicing through TripleA after realizing the benefits of the decentralized currency.
TripleA's crypto invoicing tool bridges the gap between companies who want to accept crypto and customers who wish to pay in crypto. Nothing changes for companies; they send invoices to customers, who make the payments using crypto. Companies do not need to manage crypto as settlements are made in the preferred local currency. Besides, TripleA's merchant dashboard makes accountancy easy thanks to its transaction history and downloadable reports.
"Transacting with crypto, a global currency that is virtually instant is ideal for corporate use. Cryptocurrency invoicing enables our clients to pay in multiple cryptocurrencies. And we get to settle in the local currency we want to receive. The intuitive crypto invoice generator simplifies and speeds up invoicing processes, saving time and resources to serve our clients' best interests," said Lorenzo Jooris, CEO, Creative Zone.
In September, the UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority signed an agreement with the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) to support cryptocurrency trading in DWTA's free zone. In a survey, five in 10 UAE citizens said they plan to use cryptocurrencies within the next year. In tandem with the government's support toward blockchain technology, Creative Zone's effort in introducing crypto invoicing to its clients is an innovative approach toward traditional invoicing.
"We are very positive about this collaboration with Creative Zone as they are the most trusted business advisory firm in the UAE. Entrepreneurs working with Creative Zone would gain exposure to cryptocurrency and leverage cryptocurrency payments to improve their payment processes and grow their business," said Eric Barbier, Founder of TripleA.
In today's business landscape, corporate secretarial services have become borderless. By implementing a new payment method through crypto invoicing, companies can receive payments faster. Besides, companies can be assured of better payment processes and more effective cash flow management.
To start your company with Creative Zone, write at setup@creativezone.ae or call 800 LICENSE, if you're calling from outside the UAE call +971 4 567 7333