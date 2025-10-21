Secure identity tech gains ground as Middle East embraces digital transformation

As governments and enterprises across the Middle East accelerate their shift toward digital services, the demand for secure identity solutions is surging. From biometric authentication to cloud-connected ID issuance, the region is rapidly adopting technologies that ensure both convenience and security — a trend that global players like HID are keenly positioned to support.

At this year’s industry showcase, HID — a Texas-based leader in secure identity solutions — spotlighted its FARGO card printers, which are widely used for issuing high-quality, tamper-proof ID cards. The company’s portfolio includes direct card printers and reverse transfer printers, each tailored to different use cases, from government IDs to corporate access badges.

“We’re not just printing cards — we’re securing identities,” said Nat Pisupati - Regional Sales Director MEA, HID FARGO. “Even our printers are built with encryption, PKI, and advanced algorithms to ensure that every print job is protected.”

While HID’s core strength lies in hardware, the company is adapting to the digital shift by integrating cloud connectivity and mobile access into its devices. This aligns well with the UAE’s national strategy to become a global tech hub. Pisupati praised the UAE’s rapid digital transformation, noting that citizens can now access most government services — from renewing licenses to managing residency — directly from their smartphones.

“The UAE is one of the most advanced countries in mobile access and cloud integration,” he said. “I’ve lived here on and off since 2010, and the pace of change is unmatched.”

HID’s growth in the Middle East reflects the region’s appetite for secure identity infrastructure. The company serves a wide range of sectors, including government agencies, oil companies, and universities, providing solutions for national ID cards, driving licenses, and residence permits.

Looking ahead, Pisupati sees a hybrid future for identity credentials — combining physical and mobile formats. “Mobile credentials are convenient, but physical IDs still play a critical role,” he said. “Even in the U.S., you need to show a physical license if you’re pulled over.”

While HID isn’t deeply involved in artificial intelligence, it continues to evolve alongside emerging technologies like biometrics and mobile access. As digital identity becomes central to everything from border control to enterprise security, companies like HID are helping shape a future where trust and technology go hand in hand.