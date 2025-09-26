Oracle, Salesforce and Genesys partner with Wadan Developments to pioneer the future of smart living

Partnership set a new benchmark for how vertical communities are planned, built, and lived in, powered by advanced digital infrastructure, data-driven services, and AI-enabled automation

Wadan Developments has signed strategic partnerships with three global technology leaders - Oracle, Salesforce, and Genesys marking a defining step in its mission to create fully integrated, intelligent living environments across the UAE.

The signing ceremony, held at Wadan’s Downtown office, brought together senior executives in a powerful display of collaboration between real estate and enterprise technology. Together, these partnerships set a new benchmark for how vertical communities are planned, built, and lived in, powered by advanced digital infrastructure, data-driven services, and AI-enabled automation.

At Wadan Developments, luxury is more than design, it is an experience shaped by innovation, wellness, and intelligent systems. The company’s vision goes beyond luxury, embedding technology into the very DNA of its developments. Every project is conceived as a connected ecosystem, where architecture, sustainability, and digital transformation merge to redefine modern living.

Through these alliances:

Oracle will empower Wadan Developments with scalable cloud infrastructure and intelligent data solutions, enabling real-time operations and enhanced efficiency across its projects.

Genesys will bring expertise in customer experience and AI-driven engagement, ensuring seamless, connected living interactions.

Salesforce will digitize Wadan's client journeys from sales to after-handover with personalised, app-based services and community management tools.

Integration begins with Nuvana by Wadan, the flagship project on Dubai Islands, followed by upcoming developments, each designed with an embedded technology layer that enables sustainability, connectivity, and lifestyle efficiency.

By aligning with global technology giants, Wadan Developments is not only enhancing its project capabilities but also pioneering a new definition of urban luxury - intelligent, sustainable, and visionary.