Huawei's Mate 80 Pro launch marks bold return to global smartphone arena

Huawei on Thursday marked a significant re-entry into the global smartphone market with the introduction of its Mate Series, announcing the launch of the Mate 80 Pro in Madrid.

The device, which will be available in selected international markets beginning February 26, features a new architecture designed to enhance durability through reinforced glass and robust nylon fiber. Equipped with improved performance, second-generation Kunlun Glass, and advanced AI capabilities, the Mate 80 Pro elevates the overall smartphone experience.

Huawei’s latest flagship, a testament to the company’s cutting‑edge innovation, boasts an upgraded true‑to‑colour camera that keeps its colours straight even under tricky lighting and mixed temperatures. The Mate 80 Pro also packs one of Huawei’s biggest batteries to date — a whopping 5750mAh — and supports blazing‑fast 100W charging, ensuring users are back in the game in no time.

Showcasing the company’s technological flair, the device’s new dual space ring design — blending timeless elegance with contemporary style — turned heads and earned glowing praise from attendees.

The key highlight of the Mate 80 Pro is its refined design language, distinguished by its dual space ring structure. The first ring on the rear panel houses four cameras:

A 50MP main camera with a variable aperture ranging from F1.4 to F4.0, equipped with optical image stabilization and an RYBB sensor that allows increased light intake for brighter, high‑quality images.

A 40MP ultra‑wide‑angle camera designed for expansive, wide‑format photography.

A 48MP macro telephoto lens offering a clear 4× optical zoom, extendable up to 100× through digital zoom.

A second‑generation colour‑sensing camera, engineered to deliver accurate, true‑to‑life colour reproduction in both photos and videos.

On the front, the device features a 13MP ultra‑wide‑angle camera, complemented by a 3D depth‑sensing lens to enhance the precision and security of face unlock functionality.

Regarding local availability and pricing for the Mate 80 Pro, Huawei has not issued any official information at the time of writing.

Latest innovations unveiled

The tech giant also unveiled its latest innovations at the Now is Your Run global product launch event in Spain and showcased the Watch GT Runner 2, MatePad Mini, FreeBuds Pro 5, and Band 11 Series. It also introduced two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge as the global ambassador for Huawei Watch GT Runner.

"Running means much more than running fast. I believe that running is the most beautiful activity on every level. Together with Huawei, we can reach millions of runners around the world and hopefully impact their lives in a beautiful and positive way," Kipchoge said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Huawei Watch GT Runner 2

The tech giant marked its return to professional running watches after a five-year hiatus with the debut of the all-new Huawei Watch GT Runner 2. Equipped with a new 3D floating antenna architecture, the watch is engineered to deliver unparalleled positioning precision. Thanks to the intelligent positioning algorithm, it continues to calculate the runner's trajectory and distance even during signal interruptions.

“The new intelligent marathon mode offers comprehensive race management, like a personal coach on your wrist. Not only does the watch help professional athletes boost their performance, but it also brings a smart and professional running experience to all runners,” according to Huawei statement.

Eliud Kipchoge shared his experience of co-creating products with Huawei at the event. "I am passionate about sharing my opinions and perspectives to improve the smartwatch experience, not just for elite athletes but for runners all around the world," he said.

Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 and Huawei Band 11 Series

Huawei also unveiled a range of new wearable devices designed to deliver more professional and personalised fitness experiences for users. The Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 debuted in a striking new Green colourway, maintaining its top-tier capabilities for diving and outdoor adventures while introducing enhanced features specifically tailored for golf driving ranges and on-course play.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Band 11 Series combines sleek design with practical functionality, featuring a larger and clearer display that ensures excellent visibility even under bright sunlight. Integrating health monitoring, activity tracking, and convenient features into one compact device, it serves as a reliable companion for users' daily fitness needs.

Huawei MatePad Mini and Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5

Huawei unveiled its first-ever Mini tablet, the Huawei MatePad Mini. Featuring a compact 8.8-inch body that's slimmer and lighter than traditional tablets, it easily fits into pockets and handbags. Whether for reading documents, watching your favourite shows, or on-the-go creative work during business trips, this tablet is ready whenever you need it. It is the ideal digital companion for professionals, avid readers, and researchers. The company also introduced the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5, the industry's first wireless earbuds with dual-engine AI noise cancellation. Paired with a dual-drive acoustic system, they deliver exceptional noise reduction while preserving vocal and instrumental details, offering users an immersive live-listening experience.

Last year, Huawei introduced its brand proposition, Now is Yours, reflecting its commitment to building genuine connections with global consumers through a more inclusive and youthful voice. At this Now is Your Run launch event, Huawei partnered with Eliud Kipchoge to promote running as a sport and advocate for a healthy lifestyle.

Moving forward, Huawei will continue to promote fitness and health through technological innovation, enabling more people to enjoy healthier lifestyles.