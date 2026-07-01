NRIs in UAE: New Income Tax Return deadlines revealed

India has set a new deadline for Income Tax Return filing this year. Last year, the deadline had been moved twice to accomodate for the new ITR forms and tax rule implementation.

Income Tax Return deadlines will vary according to the type of return being filed.

This year, Budget 2026 has staggered the deadlines, with salaried individuals, pensioners and investors filing ITR-1 or ITR-2 still being required to file by July 31, 2026.

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Those with with business or professional income and are not subject to a tax audit, filing ITR-3 or ITR-4, will be getting an extra month to file until August 31, 2026.

However, the deadline for tax audit cases will continue to be October 31, this year. The audit report is required to be filed a month earlier — by September 30.

Meanwhile, a revised return that earlier had to be filed by December 31, can now be filed till March 31 of the following year, which is the end of the assessment year.