Intel and Redington showcased the “Mini Intel Museum Experience” at Gitex Global 2025

As part of Gitex Global 2025, Redington, a leading technology aggregator, and Intel came together to present a first-of-its-kind Mini Intel Museum Experience at the Redington booth – offering visitors a captivating look at the milestones that have shaped modern computing and the future that lies ahead.

The Mini Intel Museum Experience was designed as an exhibit that traced the evolution of computing from the 1980s to the AI era. Visitors were invited to explore how Intel Inside has been the constant thread through decades of innovation – from personal computing, to mobile, to artificial intelligence.

The exhibit featured landmark devices such as the 1982 Zenith H120 PC, the 1995 NEC Versa Laptop, and the 2025 HP EliteBook Ultra G1i powered by Intel’s Lunar Lake processors with integrated NPUs, showcasing how Intel technology has powered every major shift in modern computing.

Interactive QR codes allowed visitors to access additional content and supporting videos in a virtual museum-style setup, bringing technology’s story to life. The experience also looked ahead to Intel’s next breakthrough: 18A process technology, representing the company’s revolutionary new approach to semiconductor manufacturing – one that will enable faster, more efficient, and more intelligent computing to power the region’s Vision 2030 ambitions.

Pod 1: Where Computing Became Personal (1982)

When personal computing was still a dream for most, Intel was already inside – powering pioneers like the Heathkit/Zenith H-120 PC. This era marked the foundation of trust and innovation that would define Intel for decades to come.

Pod 2: Computing Goes Mobile (1995)

The NEC Versa laptop represents the dawn of portable computing. As businesses in the Middle East transformed, Intel and Redington’s collaboration brought mobility and performance to the region’s enterprises – the beginning of a partnership that continues to deepen today.

Pod 3: AI-Powered Today (2025)

The HP EliteBook Ultra G1i, powered by Intel’s Lunar Lake processors, embodies the democratisation of AI. Today’s AI PCs make artificial intelligence accessible to everyone – putting intelligent performance in the hands of students, professionals, and creators alike.

Pod 4: The Future Is Being Built Now (18A Process Node)

Intel’s forthcoming 18A process technology represents a revolutionary leap in semiconductor design and manufacturing. It’s the silicon foundation for the future – supporting the region’s digital transformation and aligning with Vision 2030 goals.

“Intel and Redington have shared a decades-long partnership rooted in a common vision: enabling greater access to transformative technology across the Middle East and Africa,” said Shadi Shidvash, EMEA Distribution Sales Director.

“Together, we’ve driven innovation across client, data center, and cloud segments – jointly launching go-to-market initiatives, enabling partner ecosystems, and accelerating customer adoption of AI powered solutions. Our Intel Museum exhibit at the Redington Booth at Gitex payid homage to that shared history, while setting the stage for the AI-driven future we’re building together, including exciting news we have lined up with 18A our biggest process innovation yet.”

“This marked our 12th year at Gitex Global, and every year it reminds us why this region leads with ambition,” said Sukhil Nair, President, UAE, Redington Group. “We’re proud to have collaborated once again with Intel to bring the Mini Intel Museum Experience to life. It captured our shared legacy of innovation and our forward-looking mission to unlock what’s next – from AI to cloud to the intelligent edge.”

Beyond the museum installation, the Redington booth continued to serve as a hub for innovation, connection, and collaboration – giving vendors, partners, and customers a chance to explore the latest in cloud, AI, cybersecurity, automation, and infrastructure through interactive demos and sessions.