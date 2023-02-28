First Abu Dhabi Bank shareholders approve cash dividends of Dh5.74 billion

The business results were driven by a 70% growth in overall non-food online delivery segment
First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) on Tuesday approved the distribution of 52 per cent cash dividends (Dh0.52 per share, implying total cash dividends of Dh5.74 billion) for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.
The decision was taken at FAB’s General Assembly Meeting (GAM) at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi.
FAB also proceeded with the election of the Board of Directors, including Mariam Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri as the Bank’s first female board member, for the next three-year term
Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of FAB, said: “2022 was a year of continued strategic diversification and expansion for the UAE and regional economies, which posted their fastest economic growth in a decade. The UAE’s banking sector reflected this positive performance, reinforcing its resilience and robust fundamentals during the year. By capitalising on the favourable macroeconomic conditions, FAB has been laying the foundations for a sustainable future. During the year, we made tangible progress against this vision, delivering a strong financial performance whilst driving our transformation agenda to build a future-proof bank. In line with our firm commitment to create long-term sustainable value for our shareholders, FAB’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce cash dividends totalling Dh5.74 billion for the year 2022, up 7 per cent from 2021. As we pursue our growth journey, we look forward to furthering economic prosperity and sustainability efforts to unlock value and new opportunities for our clients and stakeholders, in the UAE, regionally and across the globe.”
Hana Al Rostamani, group chief executive officer at FAB, said: “We continued to build on our strengths in 2022, with our dividend underpinned by our net profit of Dh13.4 billion and revenue of Dh23.9 billion, both being the highest on record for the Group, and our total assets crossing the Dh1.1 trillion mark, topping $300 billion for the first time. Throughout the year, we have reaffirmed FAB’s position as a leading international bank with the unique perspective and sense of ambition that our home in Abu Dhabi provides. We further expanded our global footprint, adding representation in new markets to reinforce our role in trade and investment flows, and consolidating our presence in the Mena region’s largest markets. By adding depth and specialisation to our offering, through digital innovation and our leadership in sustainability, we are realising our full potential as a driving force in the region’s economic growth. FAB is both a global partner for investment and corporate clients, and the most trusted bank for consumer customers in our largest markets. In delivering record financial results we have sustained our momentum across all core businesses, making excellent progress against our Group strategy. We are now exceptionally well-positioned to expand on our success in 2023 and beyond, proactively shaping the future with purposeful action for sustainable growth.”
The business results were driven by a 70% growth in overall non-food online delivery segment
The SIB achieved a record net profit of Dh651 million, an increase of 27%; Total assets increased by 7.6% to reach AED 59.1 billion
Dewa CEO delivers keynote speech at key sustainability event
The group continues to deliver impressive top-line revenue growth, a superior margin and healthy cash flows, positioning it to sustain and grow its dividend and invest in organic and inorganic growth opportunities
Four Foxlink assembly lines completely damaged in fire -source
Move aims to establish seamless connectivity at cargo handling terminals
Bernard Arnault, CEO of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, had replaced Elon at the top spot last December
Adnoc is the strongest oil and gas brand in the Middle East, and also the most valuable UAE brand, says report