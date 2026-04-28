e& revenue climbs 15.16% to Dh19.4 billion in first quarter

UAE telco e& delivered a strong start to 2026, reporting double-digit revenue growth and rising subscriber numbers in the first quarter, underlining the group’s expanding role in the UAE and global digital economy.

The Abu Dhabi-based telecommunications and technology group said consolidated revenue climbed 15.1 per cent year-on-year to Dh19.4 billion in the three months to the end of March. Net profit reached Dh2.9 billion, up 3.9 per cent compared with the same period last year, after excluding a one-off gain from the sale of Khazna recorded in 2025. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose sharply, increasing 16.5 per cent year-on-year to Dh8.6 billion.

Subscriber growth remained a key driver of performance. e&’s consolidated customer base grew 30.8 per cent year-on-year to 248 million subscribers across its markets. In the UAE, the company’s home market, subscribers increased to 16.6 million, supported by continued demand for next-generation connectivity and the integration of artificial intelligence into customer services.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, Group Chief Executive Officer of e&, said the results reflected the company’s ability to adapt in a rapidly changing economic and regional environment. He highlighted the group’s agile business model, international diversification and focus on risk preparedness as central to sustaining growth momentum both domestically and abroad.

He added that e& had continued to play a critical national role during periods of regional uncertainty, ensuring network resilience and uninterrupted digital services while supporting remote work, education and business continuity.

“The strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2026 demonstrates the resilience of our operations and our commitment to delivering sustainable value for shareholders,” Mahmood said, noting that the revenue and EBITDA growth reinforced e&’s position as a key enabler of future digital and intelligent solutions in the region.

Looking ahead, the group said it remains confident in its long-term trajectory, supported by a stable operating environment in the UAE and ongoing investments in advanced connectivity, digital platforms and emerging technologies.