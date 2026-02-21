Ahmed bin Saeed launches Al Jalila Foundation’s ‘The Cancer Fund’ 

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, launched ‘The Cancer Fund’ of Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, in the presence of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors.

He also unveiled ‘The Giving Wall’ at Dubai Hospital, which bears the names of donors who have supported its treatment programs, in recognition of their generosity.