Ahmed bin Saeed launches Al Jalila Foundation’s ‘The Cancer Fund’ 

Fund aims to provide vital support for cancer treatment, helping ease the financial burden on patients and ensuring they can continue their care throughout recovery

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 21 Feb 2026, 12:54 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, launched ‘The Cancer Fund’ of Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, in the presence of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors.

He also unveiled ‘The Giving Wall’ at Dubai Hospital, which bears the names of donors who have supported its treatment programs, in recognition of their generosity.

Recommended For You

Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale transports visitors through time

Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale transports visitors through time

UAE: CBSE schools say first Class 10 Board exam attempt mandatory under new rules

UAE: CBSE schools say first Class 10 Board exam attempt mandatory under new rules

Ahmed bin Saeed launches Al Jalila Foundation’s ‘The Cancer Fund’ 

Ahmed bin Saeed launches Al Jalila Foundation’s ‘The Cancer Fund’ 

Gold prices rise in Dubai, trade above Dh600 per gram

Gold prices rise in Dubai, trade above Dh600 per gram