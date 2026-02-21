Ahmed bin Saeed launches Al Jalila Foundation’s ‘The Cancer Fund’
Fund aims to provide vital support for cancer treatment, helping ease the financial burden on patients and ensuring they can continue their care throughout recovery
- PUBLISHED: Sat 21 Feb 2026, 12:54 AM
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, launched ‘The Cancer Fund’ of Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, in the presence of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors.
He also unveiled ‘The Giving Wall’ at Dubai Hospital, which bears the names of donors who have supported its treatment programs, in recognition of their generosity.