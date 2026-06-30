Dubai investors shift focus from pure real estate to long-term quality of life

For much of the past decade, Dubai's real estate success story has been driven by its ability to attract investors from around the world. Today, that story continues, but the nature of international demand is evolving. Buyers are no longer simply looking for an overseas property investment, they are looking for long-term value, quality of life, global connectivity, and confidence in a market's future prospects.

We are seeing this shift firsthand

Over the past few months, our team at Meraki Developers has engaged directly with investors across India through a multi-city roadshow, and we are now preparing for further outreach across Asia. These conversations have provided valuable insight into how buyer expectations are changing and why Dubai continues to stand out as one of the world's most attractive real estate destinations.

One of the most notable trends is the growing sophistication of international buyers. Investors today are conducting extensive research, comparing global markets, evaluating long-term growth prospects, and paying close attention to factors beyond traditional investment metrics. Rental yields and capital appreciation remain important, but buyers are increasingly focused on infrastructure, community development, quality of construction, lifestyle offerings, education, healthcare, and long-term liveability.

This is particularly evident among buyers from India, who continue to be one of the largest contributors to foreign investment in Dubai real estate. Industry estimates suggest Indian investors account for approximately 20-22% of foreign real estate investments in Dubai, consistently ranking among the market's most active buyer groups. While investment has always been a key driver, today's Indian buyer is often thinking beyond returns alone. Many are considering future relocation plans, education opportunities for their children, business expansion, wealth preservation, or securing a second home in a globally connected city.

At the same time, we are witnessing growing interest from other Asian markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, and several emerging investor groups across Southeast Asia. While each market has its own priorities, there is a common theme: buyers are seeking stability, transparency, and access to long-term growth.

Dubai is uniquely positioned to meet these expectations

The city continues to benefit from strong economic fundamentals, world-class infrastructure, progressive government policies, and an increasingly diversified economy. Major initiatives such as the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, ongoing infrastructure investments, and long-term residency programmes have further strengthened investor confidence and reinforced Dubai's position as a global hub for business, talent, and innovation.

The strength of this confidence is reflected in market performance. Dubai recorded a historic Dh917 billion in real estate transactions in 2025, while the first quarter of 2026 alone saw Dh252 billion in transactions, a 31% increase year-on-year basis. Foreign investment reached Dh148.35 billion during the same period, while more than 29,000 new investors entered the market, highlighting the continued depth and diversity of demand.

Importantly, international buyers are also recognising that Dubai's real estate market today is fundamentally different from what it was a decade ago. The market has matured significantly, supported by stronger regulation, greater transparency, more sophisticated financing options, and a broader mix of end-users and long-term investors. This evolution has created a more resilient and sustainable ecosystem that appeals to global capital.

Looking ahead, we believe international demand will remain one of the defining forces shaping Dubai's property market. While India will continue to play a critical role, we expect participation from a broader range of Asian markets as awareness of Dubai's opportunities continues to grow.

Ultimately, Dubai's appeal extends beyond real estate. Investors are buying into a city with a clear vision, a strong economic foundation, and a commitment to future growth. The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan envisages a city of nearly 5.8 million residents, supported by continued infrastructure expansion, economic diversification, and enhanced quality of life. For international investors, that long-term vision provides confidence that growth is being planned for, not simply expected.

The opportunity for developers is not simply to sell properties internationally. It is to understand the evolving aspirations of global buyers and create communities that deliver lasting value for the people who choose to invest in them. The conversations we have had across India over the past few months reinforce this reality. Investors are not simply buying property in Dubai; they are buying into the city's future. For developers, the challenge and opportunity alike lie in ensuring that the communities we create are worthy of that confidence.

Simranjeet Singh is Head of Marketing at Meraki Developers.