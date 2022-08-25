US backs 'democratic' order in Pakistan after ex-PM charged

We support peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional and legal principles, says State Department spokesman

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan arrives to appear before an anti-terrorist court in Islamabad on Saturday. — AFP

By AFP Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 11:49 PM

The United States said on Thursday that it backed democratic principles in Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan, an outspoken critic of Washington, was slapped with charges.

"We support the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional and legal principles," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"The United States values our longstanding cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests," he said.

He declined to weigh in more specifically on charges against Khan, who was ousted in a parliamentary vote in April but hopes to stage a comeback in elections.

Khan has staged rallies to rail against his successor, Shehbaz Sharif, and has alleged a conspiracy against him orchestrated by the United States, allegations repeatedly dismissed in Washington as baseless.

Khan was granted interim bail after being slapped with charges by an anti-terror court over comments against a magistrate over the detention of an official in the former prime minister's party.