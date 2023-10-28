UAE: 5-day crackdown on illegal partitions, unlicensed rooms for rent conducted in Abu Dhabi
Overcrowding in residential areas is a serious violation punishable by fines of up to Dh1 million
Overcrowding in residential areas is a serious violation punishable by fines of up to Dh1 million
UAE residents missed out on the ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse, but an Emirati team captured stunning images of the celestial event
Hamas' Al Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for the attacks
In a podcast, Infosys founder urges India's youngsters to work 70 hours a week to improve work productivity
Besides the highly anticipated Dubai Run and Dubai Ride, a host of new events, including the world's largest HIIT class and a skypool triathlon, are lined up for this year's DFC
E-cigarettes, dry coconut, ghee, and pickles are some of the banned items people carry in check-in baggage
Four Saudi nationals were also injured in the collision
Some who didn't have classes at all made the most of the day by catching up on school work
PARTNER CONTENT
When it comes to charting your path to a successful future in the business world, selecting the right business school can be a pivotal decision.
PARTNER CONTENT
The Dubai Crown Prince shares a heartfelt congratulatory message for Dr Muna Tahlak
Left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi grabbed four wickets as South Africa bowled out Pakistan for 270
The young man was also seen riding his motorbike with one wheel up
Here's how the municipality's teams cleared roads and addressed rain emergencies amidst unstable weather conditions
Shees Rest Area is more than a tourism project — it's a livelihood initiative, too
PARTNER CONTENT
TXOne Networks, a leader in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security is proud to announce its first foray in the region, offering end-to-end solutions that ensure reliability and safety of industrial operations.
PARTNER CONTENT
This October, W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island will focus on supporting breast cancer awareness through raising funds for Brest Friends and the Al Jalila Foundation
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Collaboration to explore and implement cloud services, defining GTM strategy aiming at comprehensive tailor-made offering toward ease SMEs, start-ups, fintech, Web 3.0, automotive, and gaming segments with industrialised services
PARTNER CONTENT
Mustafa O Vazayil, Managing Director, Gargash Insurance, shares insights on why small and medium enterprises should not give a short shrift to insurance coverage
PARTNER CONTENT
A partial lunar eclipse will light up the skies on Saturday, October 28. Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting a lunar eclipse viewing party at the Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre in Mushrif Park from 9 am to 1 am
Emmy-nominated journalist Barkha Dutt on the first-ever international edition of #WeTheWomen, celebrating women achievers in the UAE
Several doctors, nurses and paramedics killed, remaining tend to patients using dwindling supplies and little electricity
Australia takes on New Zealand as both teams look to cement their positions in the semifinals. Senior journalist Ayaz Memon weighs in with his expert analysis
The 1992 World Cup winner says Pakistan need to play Fakhar in the middle-order as the left-hander is capable of destroying any attack
The pressure is on. Pakistan to face in-form South Africa in a must-win game, Senior journalist Ayaz Memon offers expert analysis
Minister emphasises importance of inspiring change their behaviour and embrace sustainability
Food insecurity is projected to increase by as much as 236 million more among women and girls, compared to 131 million more among men and boys, according to the SDGs Progress Report
COP28 represents a turning point to assess progress in implementing the Paris Agreement, says the London Stock Exchange Group official
Housed in a 20ft cargo container, the gym will be moving across different areas of Dubai, offering free training sessions
It is the first detailed account of the Indian city of Amroha in English
The poets delved into various themes: Personal relationships, the trials and tribulations of coming-of-age, and even weighty subjects like political and regional conflict
Requirements simplified for both citizens and expatriates
With the Schengen-style visa, tourists can explore the 6-member Gulf bloc – the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait
In Dubai, however, the 90-day entry permit is being issued to visitors who have first-degree relatives in the emirate
Some who didn't have classes at all made the most of the day by catching up on school work
Overcrowding in residential areas is a serious violation punishable by fines of up to Dh1 million
Some workers waded through the water to carry out repairs
Shoppers can also get free home makeovers and design consultations
The fully automated store features an interactive robot that answers queries
Civic body is charting airspace across the emirate to plan routes and designate landing spots for unmanned aerial vehicles
'Aani' includes a convenient feature that allows users to transfer money immediately using only the recipient's phone number
|1 AED
|22.61 INR
|1 AED
|76.18 PKR
|OUNCE
|7303.3 AED
|24K
|241.00 AED
The 14-year-old student won the title of America's Top Young Scientist 2023
She takes out chocolates from wrappers and replaces them with Brussels sprouts for children who come home for trick-or-treating
In a podcast, Infosys founder urges India's youngsters to work 70 hours a week to improve work productivity
The artiste, who got diagnosed with multiple myleloma in 2009, recalls how she was given only five years to live post a rare health diagnosis
The screenwriter who shot to fame with real-life drama 'Chhapaak' on why she is keen to write movies that are rooted in reality
As Dubai prepares for the 30x30 challenge, its residents tell us their goals and how they plan to take on the event
The video provides a rare and intimate glimpse into their grand nuptials, reaffirming their status as one of India's most cherished celebrity couples
The week-long event includes a series of activities that highlight the artistic legacy of Pablo Picasso
The artiste, who got diagnosed with multiple myleloma in 2009, recalls how she was given only five years to live post a rare health diagnosis
Festivals are good times to spruce up your home and bring in the positive vibe
Tips to jazz up your look and stand out for the celebrations
The anatomy of adult friendships can be hard to navigate. Here are some ways you can break the ice
The untold story of German submarine U-533 that was sunk off the coast of Fujairah 80 years ago this month
As artificial intelligence sweeps offices,
Christopher Nolan’s direction and screenplay, and Cillian Murphy’s acting, turn the most important moment in modern history into a political thriller. This article contains spoilers
For music industry executives who crave the kind of success Trainor has had on TikTok — that sort of serendipitous virality is hard to manufacture
PARTNER CONTENT
Wafi City Mall is pulling out all the stops to ensure it's a Halloween to remember!
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
A highlight for many was visiting the headquarters of global fashion powerhouse Capelli
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Get ready for an unforgettable Halloween week at Glitch, that promises to be a scream-worthy adventure for all ages
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
HONOR X9b setting new industry benchmarks with unrivaled display quality, exceptional photography capabilities and enhanced battery performance
PARTNER CONTENT
The US president says Washington and Beijing must manage competition responsibly and maintain open lines of communication
Hurricane Otis smashed into Acapulco with winds of 270kmph, leaving a trail of destruction
She was initially named in the lawsuit brought by New York's attorney general but was eventually dropped as a defendant
The former Indian skipper is delighted with the home team's superb performance so far in the tournament
We could be in for a real thriller of a game between Australia and New Zealand today in Dharamshala, writes Sunil Gavaskar
Pakistan skipper says the result was not in our hands after DRS reprieve denies them victory after Tabraiz Shamsi survives leg-before appeal
Nature-based carbon-offset schemes get some things right: we must look to forests as a tool for mitigating global warming and pay the people who protect them
Tackling the climate crisis requires an integrated approach, blending the might of state interventions, the private sector’s innovation, and philanthropy’s benevolence
Collaboration focuses on redefining the remittance experience for customers by harnessing technologies
The issuance sees strong demand from the market as oversubscription peaks at 9.1x
The suspension to curb food inflation is applicable for soybean and its derivatives, crude palm oil, wheat, paddy rice, chickpea, green gram and rapeseed mustard
PARTNER CONTENT
Embracing technology and fostering financial inclusion in the UAE
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Shaping the skies with visionary leadership and bold innovation
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Charting the future: Wafi Group's journey in evolving, enhancing, and elevating businesses to surpass customer expectations
PARTNER CONTENT
A KT reader wants to know if a clause can be added to the contract about compensation in the case of firing
A slew of listings in the last year has added depth to the local markets
Property was bought by the family office of a European billionaire
WhatsApp users reported issues while sending messages on the app, both on mobile and desktop, on Saturday morning