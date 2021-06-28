- EVENTS
Your trip to Al Ghurair Centre just got better
Take advantage of the shopping extravaganza at Al Ghurair Centre with brand-new stores and more that are coming soon
Al Ghurair Centre is one of Dubai's must-see destinations, where life plays out in new and amazing ways with a fine medley of shopping, dining, entertainment and a lot more. While this shoppers’ paradise already has a lot to offer, multiple new stores have opened or are soon to open across the mall, adding to its extensive to its vivid collection and catering to every type of consumer.
Looking for quality branded products at affordable prices? Brands For Less is here, sparking innovation in ‘Off-price Retail’. Its goal is to put customer delight and dynamic ideas at heart and ensure they benefit from items to covet, desire and cherish — all at up to 80 per cent off recommended retail prices.
Toufic Kreidieh, Co-Founder and CEO of BFL Group said: “Consumers have become more aware of their preferences, which is why we constantly rework our strategies to align with customers’ priorities. Our ‘treasure hunt’ concept has been an effective approach ever since. Al Ghurair Centre caters to the choices of various types of consumers. We are confident store visits and online shopping will both continue to increase this coming summer.”Street-style fashion is always in and the American fashion retailer, Forever 21, has carved a niche for itself. It offers terrific value for money and is, therefore, a favourite shopping destination for women. Get that uber-cool look with Forever 21's fantastic range of activewear, jackets, hoodies, sweatshirts, sunglasses, backpacks and more.
Punit Dhanwant Mehta, General Manager at Forever 21 says that Al Ghurair Centre is perfect for the company’s target audience, millennials and young fashionistas. “We predominantly cater to fashion sensitive girls and women and look forward to welcoming tourists, the moment tourism opens completely.”
Italy possesses the world's fashion capital, and the newly opened OVS is Italy’s leading brand for women and kids’ fashion, bringing you the freedom to wear Italian style every day and at the best possible prices. Shop the whole collection at Al Ghurair Centre.
David Hall, Head of Marketing and Visual Merchandising, OVS, observes that Al Ghurair Centre position in the heart of Deira makes it a prime location. Customers can expect to see a new contemporary concept as they walk in through OVS’ doors with minimalistic spaces clean-cut design and natural materials.
Put the well-being of your family first with Supercare Pharmacy, a premier healthcare destination for you and your loved ones. It is one of the leading pharmacy-steered retail brands with a pan-UAE presence and over 40 years of experience. It has grown into a world-class pharmacy, representing international nutrition, pharma, fitness and skincare brands.
On opening the store, Shivam Kataria, VP — Healthcare, Supercare Pharmacy, comments: “We share a heritage with Al Ghurair Centre. This is an opportunity to provide service to our health-conscious customers who prefer organic, natural, trusted products, settled near the mall.”
With sustainability being the name of the game, Duozoulu, a technological and environmental brand, provides customers with versatile and lightweight footwear, hoping to bring every consumer the ultimate comfortable living experience. Its products feature cushioning, ultra-light, high-elasticity, non-slip, and wear-resistant, all sourced 100 per cent sustainably.
Paul W. J. Duan, General Manager at Duozoulu says, “Al Ghurair Centre is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Gulf, and one of the first in old town Dubai. This is why we decided to run a pop-up store here.”
The right footwear tailored to your body and lifestyle is a must. 64 Square is now open at Al Ghurair Centre, offering a massive selection of international footwear brands all under one roof. There is a perfect mix of fashion and sports lifestyle brands with a touch of dress shoes.
Kumar Sagar, Managing Director at 64 Square mentions that Al Ghurair Centre’s strategic location populated by residents and over 250 hotels in about a 20 km radius are the reasons the company is excited to have a branch at the mall.
Some other stores that have opened are Smart Vapes, providing the best quality vape mods, kits and disposable at the lowest possible price, customised and personalised so your vaping experience represents who you are, and Fun Adventure - Games Spot, the ultimate mood-boosting gaming spot, offering a wide range of gaming activities such as Billiards, PlayStation, VR games and so much more!
Whether it is the ambience at home or work or the clothing or Jewellery that you wear, Zproyecto merges fashion and décor with wellness, offering customers a holistic approach to living.
No mall is complete without a range of excellent F&B choices. At Al Ghurair Centre, “We recognize the importance of bringing in a variety of cuisines, and the centre has always accommodated this,” says Ronald Coakley, Vice President, Al Ghurair Centre. Maru Udon, Farsi Restaurant, Sweet & Light Café and Quecha were recently unveiled and those set to open are Abu El Araby Seafood Restaurant, Monkey Pizza, and Maalem Shawarma, Romantic Baka, Mazajo and Bloomsbury will enhance the dining experience.
The centre has also made in-store shopping worthwhile for its customers by introducing amazing brands such as Marco Loro and AS Electronics adding on to the other stores such as Centrepoint, Marks and Spencer, Max, R&B, Brand Bazaar, Sun and Sand Sports, Emax, CCC, LC Waikiki, and many more. Additionally, Senseis Martial Arts, One Zone International and Brands 4 U will be opening soon.
If you’re looking for a one-stop shopping destination, which offers convenience and value along with a full suite of retail and entertainment experiences, head to Al Ghurair Centre.
For more information, visit https://www.alghuraircentre.com
