Your home and kitchen essentials decoded
Upgrade your lifestyle with these must-have homeware products from Amazon, the region’s one-stop e-commerce shop
"We hope you enjoy reading this shopping guide that has been exclusively curated by our editors. Just to give you some perspective, Khaleej Times is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising programme designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.ae."
The last two years have been a rather ‘homely’ one. We have become acquainted with every nook and cranny of our houses and perhaps even rearranged some of them. You might have noticed that the living room needs brighter lights, or the vacuum cleaner and mop aren’t leaving the floors as spotless as you would like. If you want to ensure that you and your family breathe clean air — an air purifier would do the trick. Don’t fret Amazon has got it all.
Another side of ourselves we’ve discovered is our inner chef. If you’ve been largely cooking at home, your kitchenware could be a little worse for wear. Or perhaps with all the experience you’ve garnered, you’re looking to explore more efficient ways to cook an elegant yet simply delicious meal. You’ll definitely need to invest in some upgraded tools of the trade. If you’re cooking chicken wings for your at-home movie night and want a healthier version with that signature crispy exterior, an air fryer is just what you need. Or, getting your morning coffee would become easier (and tastier) with a state-of-the-art coffee machine.
When it comes to kitchenware and homeware, quality and durability are the number one concern but at the same time, affordability is a key aspect.
From ambient lighting to non-stick pans discover Amazon’s certified best buys for your home and kitchen right from your couch.
Home
Vileda Easy Wring & Clean Spin Floor
Philips Hue
Cosmoplast 132L Clear Plastic Storage Box
Roborock S5 MAX
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier
Hoover H-PURIFIER
Hoover 2 in 1 Steam Mop and Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
Collapsible Storage Bins
Ionic Shower Filter
FOCUS Mattress
Kitchen
Nutricook Air Fryer 2
Nutricook Smart Pot
Tefal
Prestige
NESCAFE Dolce Gusto Mini Me Coffee Machine
Prestige Knife Block Set Of 15 Pieces
Vicrila glasses