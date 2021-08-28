Year of the 50th: Emirati women over the decades Text: Sahim Salim; Photos: National Archives, KT file and Wam Published on August 28, 2021 at 12.41

A look at how empowered women have been from the very establishment of the UAE.

1 of 6 Women have always been an integral part of Emirati society. From the traditional Bedouins to the modern Emiratis, they have trailblazed their way to success in the UAE.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan had made the cause of women’s empowerment a top priority for the UAE Government. The country's Constitution guarantees equal rights for both men and women. Women also enjoy the same legal status, claim to titles, access to education, right to practise professions, and right to inherit property. They are guaranteed the same access to employment, health and family welfare facilities.

This Emirati Women's Day in the UAE's Year of the 50th, we look at how empowered women have been over the last five decades and how far they have come.

2 of 6 Sky's the limit: Women in the Emirates have never been confined to their homes. As the UAE conquered space, it announced the Arab world's first female astronaut — Nora Al Matrooshi.

3 of 6 Proving their mettle: From the first batch of female police cadets in Abu Dhabi in 1978 to today's tough-as-nails cops adept in counter-terrorism, cybercrime and being part of elite VIP protection squads, UAE policewomen have shown that they can fire on all cylinders.

4 of 6 Building the nation: The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan played a huge role in women's empowerment. Here, he is pictured (left) with female university students in the 1980s. Today, the UAE boasts nine female ministers and the Federal National Council is also dominated by women.

5 of 6 Donning multiple hats: Even as the UAE advanced and its women broke the glass ceiling, Emirati women never failed their families and children.