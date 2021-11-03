Year of 50: UAE bank sets new Guinness World Record

In the early 1980s, a young girl grew up with similar dreams — to do good, help others and give back to this land.
A new Guinness World Record has been set on the eve of UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.
Fifty staff members from 50 nations, all based at HSBC UAE’s headquarters in Downtown Dubai, gathered together to set the record for the ‘Most Nationalities Reciting a Poem’.
This is the second time that HSBC UAE has set a Guinness World Record after being recognised in 2019 for the “Most Nationalities in a Static Bicycle Relay”, which marked the official inauguration of the bank’s new UAE headquarters, HSBC Tower, in Dubai.
“Our 50 record-breakers represent the 50 years since the founding of the UAE as a nation, and it is a proud moment for us to announce this achievement on UAE’s Flag Day,” said Abdulfattah Sharaf, group general manager and CEO, HSBC UAE.
“We came together to celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee and send a message of appreciation to the country by reciting one of the most popular poems written by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the nation,” he added.
The new world record, recognised by an official Guinness World Records adjudicator, also marks an important milestone in the history of HSBC UAE, which this year celebrated its own 75th anniversary of the opening for business as the first and only bank in the country in 1946.
“The vision of the leaders in the UAE has built a country full of possibilities, and that is more true than ever with Expo having just begun a six month run as a global showcase of internationalism, innovation and ideas that will shape the world,” Abdulfattah added.
