Year of 50: LuLu supermarkets to offer 50 per cent discount for 50 days across the UAE

Fifty products will be offered at 50 per cent discount across all of its 87 stores in the UAE.

Leading retailer LuLu Hypermarket is celebrating the UAE’s golden jubilee with a range of promotions, activities and CSR initiatives.

Held under the theme: ‘UAE Proud 50’, from October 21 until December 9, everyday 50 products will be offered at 50 per cent discount across its 87 stores in the UAE.

“The discount will be on products from grocery, digital, electronics and fashion. We will have more than 4,000 products over the course of 50 days. The products and categories will change regularly to offer variety and options to the shoppers,” said V. Nandakumar, director, marketing and communications, LuLu.

Shoppers spending Dh100 will get a chance to win a total of 2.5kg of gold. A draw will be held on December 2 to mark the UAE National Day. Fifty winners will be chosen and they will win 50gm fo gold each.

‘Proudly from UAE’, a festival to promote local agriculture and manufacturing sectors, will be organised in all hypermarkets across the country.

Stuart Davidge, head, omnichannel operations, noted the shopping app has been upgraded and there has been a massive demand for online shopping, including for fresh food.

From October 26, ‘DigiTech’ promotion will see mega deals on mobile phones, electronic items, cameras, IT accessories and gadgets. People can also exchange old mobile phones, TVs and laptops. Shoppers will have an option to pay instalments at zero per cent interest.

To celebrate Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, there will be offers on ethnic fashion, sweets and snacks, special packages for bulk and corporate orders, and a Diwali Gift Card will also be launched.

The discounts on electronics, mobiles and gadgets get bigger and better from November 23 with a 10-day promotion till December 2.

Shabu Abdul Majeed, director, retail operations, underlined that Lulu is joining hands with Emirates Red Crescent and Reach Campaign to launch the ‘Give Dh2 Save 2 Eyes’ initiative. Lulu will be generating funds to support the ‘50 Days to Transform 5 Million Lives’ campaign, to prevent and eradicate river blindness.

Mujeeb Rehman, director, buying, revealed about an attempt to create a new world record for wishes to a nation with the ‘Wall of Pride’.

“The public will be encouraged to write and post about their moment of pride about the UAE. Many celebrities and influential personalities will be participating in this activity to further spread the ‘Spirit of UAE’ across the world. Every week, winners with the most interesting quote will be selected for special honour,” he said.