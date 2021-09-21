Watch: Etihad treats passengers to live concert on board to celebrate Year of the 50th

A talented musician played the violin, guitar, keyboard and oud.

What passengers thought would be a regular Etihad flight turned out to be a concert experience mid-air, featuring a talented musician who happened to be part of the cabin crew.

It was a unique concert that Etihad organised as part of the UAE’s Year of the 50th celebrations. The airline shared a video of the experience on Tuesday:

For #UAE50 celebrations, we treated our passengers to a concert on board with our cabin crew Osama El Maghreby performing on 4 different instruments: violin, guitar, keyboard, & oud. His melodies are inspired by the UAE's values of kindness & diversity.#ValuesThatUnite #Etihad pic.twitter.com/PkMRFeF49R — Etihad Airways (@etihad) September 21, 2021

Osama El Maghreby, the talented cabin crew member, impressed the passengers with his musical performance on violin, guitar, keyboard and oud — creating distinctive rhythms and melodies that celebrate the UAE culture.

“This country is an orchestra of ideas, composed from people around the world today. Today, I play for the values of this nation that brings us all together,” El Maghreby said in the video.