Watch: Etihad treats passengers to live concert on board to celebrate Year of the 50th
A talented musician played the violin, guitar, keyboard and oud.
What passengers thought would be a regular Etihad flight turned out to be a concert experience mid-air, featuring a talented musician who happened to be part of the cabin crew.
ALSO READ: Emirates, Etihad named among world’s best airlines
It was a unique concert that Etihad organised as part of the UAE’s Year of the 50th celebrations. The airline shared a video of the experience on Tuesday:
For #UAE50 celebrations, we treated our passengers to a concert on board with our cabin crew Osama El Maghreby performing on 4 different instruments: violin, guitar, keyboard, & oud. His melodies are inspired by the UAE's values of kindness & diversity.#ValuesThatUnite #Etihad pic.twitter.com/PkMRFeF49R— Etihad Airways (@etihad) September 21, 2021
Osama El Maghreby, the talented cabin crew member, impressed the passengers with his musical performance on violin, guitar, keyboard and oud — creating distinctive rhythms and melodies that celebrate the UAE culture.
ALSO READ:
UAE Year of the 50th: Write a letter to your future self, get it delivered half a century later
Video: How Emirates pulled off a daring ad shoot at the top of the Burj Khalifa
“This country is an orchestra of ideas, composed from people around the world today. Today, I play for the values of this nation that brings us all together,” El Maghreby said in the video.
-
Year of the 50th
Watch: Etihad treats passengers to live concert...
A talented musician played the violin, guitar, keyboard and oud. READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Majid Al Futtaim to hire 3,000 Emiratis in five...
UAE nationals currently account for three per cent of the MAF's 13,... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Majid Al Futtaim to get priority in govt...
The Nafis programme aims to increase the number of UAE nationals in... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE: Indian expat of 42 years offers sales and...
Bhishan BK Sainani is best known for his time-honoured, hidden... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed issues new law for mediation...
It seeks to encourage alternative dispute resolution methods and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Dutch pavilion to showcase...
The pavilion designed by Rotterdam-based V8 Architects foregoes the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE vaccination rate nears 100 per cent
91% of the country’s population have received at least one dose ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai economy set to grow by 3.4% in 2022: Sheikh ...
In 2021, the economy is set to grow by 3.1 per cent, the Crown Prince ... READ MORE
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to India
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Who can get free flu vaccines and where
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Over 700 new high-tech radars to be installed on Abu Dhabi roads
20 September 2021
Transport
Dubai: Pay Dh35 for additional car number plate for bike racks
20 September 2021
Business
Amazon to create 1,500 new jobs in UAE
20 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
29 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies