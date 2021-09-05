UAE’s Fourth Industrial Revolution Network to provide a platform for latest digital trends

Achieving the objectives of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network programme could add Dh25 billion to the UAE economy by 2031

The Government of UAE on Sunday announced the launch of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network to promote the adoption of the advanced technologies in the national industrial sector.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, said, “The Fourth Industrial Revolution Network is a comprehensive programme for the adoption of technologies. It focuses on two key areas — the first is building a foundation for technology within our existing industries. The second is fostering the development of technology-intensive industries across our economy.”

She noted that if UAE achieves the second objective of the programme, it will add Dh25 billion to the national economy by 2031.

“However, this is not a one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to the technology landscape of today. Therefore, the Emirates is partnering up with existing key technology players within our network,” said Al Amiri.

She said the project, which aims to establish and grow 500 national companies equipped with the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, will be key in creating an attractive business environment to meet the needs of local and international investors.

The network is designed to provide a platform that brings together 15 leading national companies in technology adoption to transfer knowledge, share best practices and train 100 CEOs in the industrial sector on the latest digital trends.

“Through the network, the Smart Industry Readiness Index will be developed to support the digital transformation of 200 industrial companies after evaluating the efficiency of digital operations,” Al Amiri said.

Companies such as ADNOC, Strata, EDGE and Emirates Global Aluminium will be joined by leading global companies including Siemens, Microsoft, Cisco and IBM to share the successful implementation of advanced technology and applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The Minister said, “The applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution will form a cornerstone of the nation’s economic success and international competitiveness over the next 50 years. The Fourth Industrial Revolution Network seeks to advance future sectors in line with the UAE’s vision to enhance competitiveness across multiple sectors, create new job opportunities and attract talents to be part of its future.”

