UAE's empowerment of women leaders has set an example

Aptly, the nation once called the ‘land of sands’ before the Union has transformed into what is now the ‘land of dreams’

By Dr Karen Remo Published: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 10:14 PM

Growing up, my idea of the land of dreams was a place with four seasons, a massive country with so many natural resources, and founded hundreds of years ago — practically anything but the UAE.

Yet today, the UAE is chosen as the number one country to live in not only the Mena region, but also by a growing number of individuals and families all over the world. So why the UAE?

In an earlier meeting, a global CEO proudly told me that they have closed down all their international offices and have started moving all their people, and their families, to Dubai. He is one of the thousands of entrepreneurs and investors who have decided to make this country their new home over the last 12 months.

This strong investors’ appetite created a strong push in high-end properties where a lack of inventory has caused luxury home prices to increase for the 12th consecutive month — all this against the backdrop of a global pandemic.

The UAE’s reputation as the land of dreams is strengthened by its very successful handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, where life has returned to normal and the economy is recovering rapidly to its pre-pandemic levels, while many countries around the world are still resorting to partial and total closures to cope with the outbreak of the virus.

In addition, the UAE’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, efficient government services, exceptional security, excellent educational and health systems, and tolerant society that welcomes people from more than 200 nationalities in a unique harmony make the country a preferred destination to live and work.

If a woman wanders alone at any hour of the day or night without fear, know that she is in the UAE, commented His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on UAE ranking first in Gallup’s 2021 Global Law and Order report. That is exactly what I have been telling my friends whenever I invite them to visit the country. As a single mother, safety, security and a welcoming society are very important considerations for me in choosing a country to raise my daughter.

On top of that, the spirit of entrepreneurship is very much alive in the UAE. I’ve always believed that entrepreneurship is the world’s greatest equaliser. Because business is all about satisfying a customer. And satisfying a customer is all about creating value and delivering happiness.

To help entrepreneurs thrive, the UAE launched sweeping visa reforms — from 100 per cent foreign ownership of businesses, the expansion of UAE Golden visa coverage, the launch of several types of visas to the groundbreaking law allowing business owners to receive the UAE nationality and passport under certain conditions — fuelling business confidence higher.

Truly, the astonishing spur of the UAE’s progress in a short span of time is shaped by an invincible vision, which resulted in a long list of outstanding, world-leading achievements.

(The author is the CEO and managing director of New Perspective Media Group)