UAE’s 50 projects: New visas to give young expats more time to advance careers

The business community have hailed the new trade, investment, visa and legal initiatives launched on Sunday under the UAE’s 50 projects — saying these will give young adults more time to advance their careers in the UAE and allow foreigners to live in the UAE for a longer period.

The UAE leadership on Sunday announced the launch of a Green Visa for pioneers, entrepreneurs and other professionals and freelance visas for people who work independently.

Rizwan Sajan, founder of Danube Group, said these game-changing announcements would fast-track the future transformation of the UAE economy and put the country in the driver’s seat.

“The early adoption of the Fourth Industrial Revolution will change everything and these initiatives will make us ready. These reflect the visionary leadership of the UAE, for which we are all grateful and blessed,” Sajan said.

Lewis Allsopp, CEO of Allsopp & Allsopp, said the UAE’s 50 projects announcement is a “great addition” to the country’s advancement.

“Not only will these projects encourage expats to reside in Dubai for a long time but the knock-on effect these will have on the economy and growth of the country will entice foreigners to make the move,” he said.

The addition of highly flexible green visas for parent sponsorship of males up to 25 years gives young adults more time to advance into a career in the UAE, rather than overseas.

“I expect this will have a very positive effect on Dubai’s property market. The market is already stabilising and maturing, with these additions brought in by the UAE leadership, it creates a home away from home for expats and encourages professionals to lay roots in the country rather than see Dubai as a temporary measure,” he added.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Group, said the UAE’s new futuristic principles and initiatives are a milestone for the country entering a new era of development, economic success, diversification, peace and property for all.

“The country’s leadership is ready to spearhead a new vision and transform it into reality. On the back of the new governance and economic vision, we can forecast a brighter future, starting with the much-awaited Expo 2020 Dubai. We are fully geared up to capitalise on new principles for transformation and advancement,” said Farooq.

