UAE Year of the 50th: Write a letter to your future self, get it delivered half a century later
The initiative is part of the UAE’s Year of the 50th celebrations
A new platform announced on Monday will allow UAE residents to write letters to their future selves — and get them delivered up to 50 years after.
The ‘Letters to the Future’ initiative is part of the UAE’s Year of the 50th celebrations. It invites all those who call the UAE home to write a letter to their future selves, mapping out their dreams and envisioning their future journey in the country.
#_ # https://t.co/FRLibdaMbH pic.twitter.com/fbtXYMSmaF— (@wamnews) August 24, 2021
Participants can submit their letters in various formats - written, video or image - on the Year of the 50th website. They will subsequently be published as an online gallery.
Writers can schedule reminders to be sent after five, 10, 20 or 50 years. The letters will act as a time capsule of how dreams have evolved and how far the dreamers have come on their journey.
“Upon submission, participants will receive an email to their inbox with their submitted letters on the official Year of the 50th letterhead with an option to remind them of their dreams, based on their chosen timeframe,” said the UAE’s Golden Jubilee Committee, which is tasked with launching initiatives throughout the year to celebrate the 50-year milestone.
The UAE’s Year of the 50th celebrations officially began on April 6. Till March 31, 2022, the country will celebrate its remarkable journey over the last 50 years and begin preparing for the next 50.
The UAE leaders had earlier declared 2021 as the Year of the 50th – celebrating the fact that it has completed 50 glorious years since the Union of the seven Emirates in 1971.
-
Year of the 50th
Write a letter to your future self, get it...
The initiative is part of the UAE’s Year of the 50th... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
This Emirati man spent 40 years in service of the ...
This country has given us so much and we are glad to share this... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Year of the 50th: Dubai World Trade Centre to...
The largest venue at Expo 2020 Dubai will increase the... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Year of the 50th: This Abu Dhabi parish has been...
The UAE turns 50 this year. Abu Dhabi Mar Thoma parish is celebrating ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai's most affordable areas for tenants: Rents...
The upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to lift real estate demand... READ MORE
-
Americas
Kathy Hochul becomes first female governor of New ...
For the first time, a majority of the most powerful figures in New... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan to showcase hidden...
Facade of the pavilion is designed by internationally renowned artist ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Biden to decide on Afghan evacuation within 24...
Taliban says no extension to Aug. 31 deadline sought yet READ MORE
News
Abu Dhabi: Gang busted for printing 100,000 massage cards
23 August 2021
Jobs
UAE Jobs: Multiple firms hiring, salary up to Dh5,000
23 August 2021
News
UAE: Over 100 families in Ajman get free fuel
23 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school