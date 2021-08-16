UAE Year of the 50th: Emirates unveils new liveries to mark Golden Jubilee

The first aircraft with the new livery made its debut flight to Frankfurt earlier this week.

Emirates airline on Monday unveiled special liveries on its Airbus A380 and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to commemorate the UAE's Golden Jubilee.

The aircraft will be emblazoned with a bespoke “United Arab Emirates 50” design, denoting the Golden anniversary of the UAE. The new 50th themed decals wrap both sides of the aircraft fuselage in Arabic and English.

The design utilises 'Emirates' in the original livery to complete the UAE's name, denoting the airline's pride at being a part of the nation's journey and progress.

The silhouette of the '50' in the livery reveals dynamic yet graceful lines, illustrating the layers of the country's storied history.

The official “Year of the Fiftieth” logo is encircled in the “0” of the “50” as well.

“The Golden Jubilee themed aircraft are inspired by the vision, determination and passion of the UAE's founding fathers and the incredible 50-year journey since they started to shape a nation that has captured the world's imagination — from its rapid progress to become one of the most connected countries in the world, to being one of just a few nations to launch a space mission," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group.

“The next 50 years will continue to be driven by the same ambitious spirit to build a better and sustainable future for humanity, and the UAE will lead the charge as it evolves its national capabilities, champions innovation, and strengthens its position as a progressive world leader across a spectrum of areas,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

The first aircraft with 'United Arab Emirates 50' anniversary livery, A6EVG, made its debut flight to Frankfurt earlier this week.

Over the course of the next month, more aircraft will be emblazoned with the special 50th livery. On average, it will take three days and up to 14 staff to instal each decal at the Emirates Engineering Aircraft Appearance Centre.

The fleet of aircraft wearing the UAE 50th anniversary liveries are due to fly across the Emirates network, and will visit Los Angeles, London, Washington DC, New York, Munich, Zurich, and Paris, among other cities in the next few weeks, helping spread the UAE's Golden Jubilee messages around the globe.

