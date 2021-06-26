UAE Year of 50th: Abu Dhabi students smash world record with 450kg gold medal

Measuring 5.93sqm, the medal was designed as a tribute to the UAE's 50th year.

A school in Abu Dhabi on Saturday broke a Guinness record for creating the world’s largest medal.

Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast

More than 450 students of the International Indian School in Baniyas West designed the medal as a tribute to the UAE’s ‘Year of the 50th’.

Made of steel, the medal weighs nearly 450kg and measures 5.93sqm, breaking the previous record of 68.5kg and 2.56sqm, which was set earlier this year in Abu Dhabi.

With Covid protocols in place, students, teachers, parents, staff, school principal Dr Beno Kurien and school managing director Muneer Ansari gathered in the school as an adjudicator from the Guinness World Records (GWR) took the measurements of the medal kept in the lobby.

“There was an existing Guinness World Record achieved by Obaid Al Ketbi measuring 2.56sqm. I have closely inspected the record. I am happy to say that all of the guidelines have been adhered to. Congratulations, you have achieved 5.93sqm,” GWR’s Kanzy El Defrawy declared, as the students and school staff cheered.

Principal Dr Kurien noted that the largest medal was the result of the students’ hard work in appreciation of the UAE’s achievements.

“This is the nation’s golden jubilee year and also the fifth anniversary of our school. So, paying tribute to this glorious nation and its great visionary leaders, we decided to make a medal highlighting the great achievements of the UAE,” Dr Kurien said, adding that the UAE’s national flag and major landmarks, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Burj Khalifa, Adnoc headquarters, were part of the medal.

School head boy Hisham Muhammad Ghulam and head girl Isha Mishra said this was a “big day” in the lives of all students. “We are all very proud,” they said.

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com