UAE Year of 50th: Abu Dhabi students smash world record with 450kg gold medal
Measuring 5.93sqm, the medal was designed as a tribute to the UAE's 50th year.
A school in Abu Dhabi on Saturday broke a Guinness record for creating the world’s largest medal.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
More than 450 students of the International Indian School in Baniyas West designed the medal as a tribute to the UAE’s ‘Year of the 50th’.
Made of steel, the medal weighs nearly 450kg and measures 5.93sqm, breaking the previous record of 68.5kg and 2.56sqm, which was set earlier this year in Abu Dhabi.
With Covid protocols in place, students, teachers, parents, staff, school principal Dr Beno Kurien and school managing director Muneer Ansari gathered in the school as an adjudicator from the Guinness World Records (GWR) took the measurements of the medal kept in the lobby.
“There was an existing Guinness World Record achieved by Obaid Al Ketbi measuring 2.56sqm. I have closely inspected the record. I am happy to say that all of the guidelines have been adhered to. Congratulations, you have achieved 5.93sqm,” GWR’s Kanzy El Defrawy declared, as the students and school staff cheered.
Principal Dr Kurien noted that the largest medal was the result of the students’ hard work in appreciation of the UAE’s achievements.
“This is the nation’s golden jubilee year and also the fifth anniversary of our school. So, paying tribute to this glorious nation and its great visionary leaders, we decided to make a medal highlighting the great achievements of the UAE,” Dr Kurien said, adding that the UAE’s national flag and major landmarks, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Burj Khalifa, Adnoc headquarters, were part of the medal.
School head boy Hisham Muhammad Ghulam and head girl Isha Mishra said this was a “big day” in the lives of all students. “We are all very proud,” they said.
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com
-
Year of the 50th
'UAE 50' number plate set to fetch record price
The special plate was first released in January 1955 by Bristol... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
450 Abu Dhabi students create world's largest...
Measuring 5.93sqm, the medal was designed as a tribute to the UAE's... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Expat recaps journey of 4 decades in the UAE
Iraqi expat Wissam Al Dabbagh says his first memory of the UAE is the ... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
80-year-old Emirati woman recalls generosity of...
Zuleikha Sayed Abdul Raheem recalls though her earliest memories of... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Sleeping child forgotten in bus dies of...
He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but could not... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: That 'Lulu anniversary' offer is fake, don't ...
Lulu says all genuine offers will be shared on the retailer's... READ MORE
-
News
Union Coop offers up to 65% off on 1,500 items...
The campaign is set to begin on July 15 and will continue till July... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi updates 'Green List' of...
The number of countries increases from 31 to 35. READ MORE