UAE Year of 50: New art exhibition featuring Emirati artists opens

Artwork expresses joy, love for the UAE, represents living in cooperation

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 21 Nov 2021, 12:04 PM Last updated: Sun 21 Nov 2021, 12:11 PM

The dallah, a traditional Arabic coffee pot, painted on fifty canvases by artists of determination in cooperation with Emirati visual artist, Dr Nada Al Ameri, are among the artworks displayed at a new exhibition in Abu Dhabi as part of celebrations for the UAE Golden jubilee.

The Alliance Française Abu Dhabi inaugurated its new exhibition, titled Âme presented by the Emirati artist Dr Al Ameri, owner of Reflections Art Gallery.

The exhibition runs until January 13, 2022 at the Alliance Française Abu Dhabi.

Many highlights animated this event as a meeting with students learning the French language, a concert with the French-speaking Duo Mediterraneum and a performance presented by the artists of determination.

The Alliance Française team and artist Al Ameri were delighted to offer one of the artworks to Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President, Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University in order to pay tribute to him.

"It was a memorable evening, and we were pleased to present our first exhibition since the pandemic! During this opening, it was also an opportunity to pay tribute to Zaki Nusseibeh to thank him for his support and commitment for more than 40 years and without whom all our successes would not have been possible", said Sultan Al Hajji, President of Alliance Française.

Through the exhibition, Dr Al Ameri, owner of Reflections Art Gallery features a number of works based on her gaze. Guests can immerse themselves in the UAE's cultural heritage and the search for the constituent elements of local identity.

These include the dallah, a traditional Arabic coffee pot painted on fifty canvas by artists of determination. As serving coffee is one of the most important hospitality traits in Arab culture, especially in the local community, as well as being a symbol of generosity, this has been firmly rooted in UAE traditions.

The artwork also expresses joy and love for the UAE and represents giving and living in cooperation.

The exhibition highlights the questioning of the constitution of the Emirati soul, which forges the nation and binds people together. From the image of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founding father of the United Arab Emirates to the practice of falconry, the initiative aims to bring the visitor to a better appreciation of the richness and strength of the local culture.

