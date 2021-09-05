UAE: Widows, divorcees to benefit under relaxed residency laws
Earlier, the minister also announced the launch of a 'green visa' and a freelance visa
Widows and divorced women will soon be able to remain longer in the UAE without visa restrictions.
Instead of a grace period of 30 days, they will be able to continue in the country for a whole year.
This came as Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, spoke to reporters on the sidelines of the UAE Projects of 50 event, which was held to announce the first set of plans under the initiative.
>> UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till they are 25
>> UAE Projects of the 50: First set of plans revealed
He had also confirmed that students aged 15 and above will soon be allowed to work in the UAE under a temporary visa scheme.
