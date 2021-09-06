UAE visa reforms: Residents to get up to 180-day grace period after losing job

The measure aims to enhance the competitiveness of the labour market, create greater stability for residents.

Expats who have lost their job in the UAE will soon be able to stay up to six months in the country as part of the leadership's new reforms announced on Sunday.

The UAE law currently allows employees, who have been made redundant, to leave the country within 30 days. But the authorities are relaxing the grace period and would allow people to stay from three to six months after losing the job.

This announcement brings a major relief to employees as it will give them ample time to search for another job. For the UAE, it will help retain the talent within the country.

“We are relaxing the grace period one gets to leave the country after being made redundant. Instead of the previous 30 days, people will have 90 to 180 days to leave the country,” said Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

All you need to know about new UAE visas

One of the key legislative changes being introduced as part of 'Projects of the 50' is a restructuring of the entry and residency system, which is being upgraded to confirm the UAE’s position as an ideal destination for work, investment, entrepreneurship, education and life.

This was announced as part of reforms for the Year of the 50th to retain the talent in the country.

Other specific regulatory changes include:

- Extension of business trip permits from 3 months to 6 months

- Sponsorship of parents under the visa of direct family members

- One-year residency extension for humanitarian cases

- Extension of children’s age limit on parents’ residency from 18 to 25 years

The measures aim to enhance the competitiveness and flexibility of the UAE labour market, facilitate sector growth, spur knowledge transfer and skills development, and create greater stability and security for residents.