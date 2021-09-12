UAE Projects of the 50: Emiratis who lose jobs to be given financial aid

University graduates will be paid Dh8,000 per month during the training period

The UAE leadership has announced its second set of plans under the UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50’ today.

The first 13 out of the 50 grand projects last week revealed progressive reforms for residential visas and several economic programmes that will bolster the country’s growth.

In the second batch of initiatives, the UAE launched a dedicated plan to boost the employment of UAE nationals in the private sector.

The plans were revealed today at the Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, three months ahead of the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations on December 2.

Latest updates:

Speaking at the event, Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs of the UAE, said, “The projects announced today are closely associated with two important principles on which the ‘Projects of the 50’ are based. The second and the fourth principle; we believe building a dynamic economy is a national responsibility.”

The minister said the UAE continues to draw inspiration from the wisdom of its Founder, the late Sheikh Zayed. Citing the beloved Ruler, Al Gergawi noted, "He said, our people are far more important than factories. Sheikh Zayed continues to live on in our march towards the upcoming years. The tree he planted continues to bear fruit and his foundational principles continue to be upheld by his sons. On this note, we believe, development is based on human resources.”

Commenting on the newly launched scheme, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, noted that the developments are in keeping with the country's ambition to empower its people and enhance the sustainability of its economy.

A special Dh1 billion fund will grant loans to fresh graduates and university students to start their own businesses.

UAE nationals employed in the private sector have the option to retire early in order to start their own businesses. Early retirees will be given financial incentive to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

The UAE government has announced temporary financial aids for Emiratis who lose their jobs in the private sector due to circumstances beyond their control. They will be supported for six months as they search for a job.

Firms in the UAE have also been given Emiratisation targets. They have to increase the number of Emiratis by 2 per cent per annum for five years – to reach 10 per cent.

The government has also announced a retirement fund for Emiratis in the private sector.

For the first time, monthly allowances will be given to Emirati parents in the private sector to raise their children. They will get Dh800 per child per month, with a maximum of Dh3,200.

Another programme will see Emiratis in specialised private sector fields — like health — get paid an additional Dh5,000 per month for five years.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the government will bear the cost of training Emiratis for the private sector. During this period, university graduates will be paid Dh8,000 per month.

After the training, they will be given Dh5,000 per month in addition to their salaries.

The UAE Government has announced the allocation of Dh24 billion to employ 75,000 Emiratis in the private sector.

The scheme — called Nafis — will have 13 projects and is in keeping with a dedicated plan designed to boost the employment of UAE nationals in the private sector.

