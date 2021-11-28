UAE National Day: Thousands of flowers used to break two world records

A team of 25 designers took 6 hours to complete the monumental task of assembling the roses

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 11:03 AM

To kick-off the 50th UAE National Day celebrations, online flowers and gifts store Floward broke two Guinness World Records™ titles for the largest flower number and largest flower word, when they spelled out ‘UAE 50’ on Wednesday, November 25.

A team of 25 Floward designers took over 6 hours to complete the monumental task of assembling the world’s largest flower number and largest flower word, using a total of 16,491 roses across both attempts.

The entire process was carried out under the watchful eyes of Guinness World Records™ team of Official Adjudicators, who scrutinised every aspect of the record attempt from start to finish.

The finished record-breaking piece, standing 3.6 metres high, was a true work of art and a fitting tribute to UAE’s Year of the Fiftieth.

Floward CEO, Mr. Abdulaziz B. Al Loughani said, “To break not one, but two Guinness World Records™ titles in one day is a true testament to the hard work, dedication and collective creativity of each and every member of the Floward team. As the UAE celebrates its fiftieth year, we are delighted to pay homage in such a unique and memorable way. Our record-breaking end to 2021 here in Dubai is the perfect way to begin a new chapter of exponential growth across the Mena region, as we set our sights on even bigger things in 2022.”

“It was an absolute pleasure to witness the Floward team’s passion and creativity that went into achieving these records. We are delighted to see their efforts to avoid flower waste by upcycling the roses used to make the ‘UAE 50’ letters and numbers. We are pleased to declare them Officially Amazing™,” commented Shaddy Gaad, Senior Marketing Manager – Guinness World Records™.

In line with Floward’s sustainability strategy and its commitment to cutting down on flower waste, it partnered with a Tadweer Waste Treatment to repurpose the more than 16,000 red roses used to create the record-breaking floral numbers and words.

The roses will be 100% composted in their facilities and converted into fertilizers as part of the Floward's green initiative.