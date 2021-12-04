UAE National Day: Meet the five women featured in the grand Hatta ceremony

The show paid tribute to the inspiring women who shaped the nation's story

Published: Sat 4 Dec 2021

Celebrating the UAE's tribal past before the union, the grand UAE National Day show in Hatta featured compelling calligraphy-designed profiles of five women in a tribute to their integral role in crafting the country's early story as a nation.

The mind-blowing show, live-streamed on Thursday, gripped thousands of TV spectators into the UAE’s journey, leading up to the moment of the union and the 50 years that followed.

Highlighting the relationship between humans, nature, technology, the show sets the stage for the UAE's bright future, led by the legacy of glory of the past and legacy of the founding fathers.

Among the figures who shaped the UAE's story are five inspiring women featured on the large sculpture early on during the show.

Here are their profiles in order of appearance in the grand spectacle:

Sheikha Maitha bint Salmeen Al Mansoori

The wife of Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa, grandfather of the late UAE Founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikha Maitha was known for her courage.

She rode to stand against a group of men approaching her settlement, impersonating her brother to protect it. Her bravery continues to inspire a generation of women today.

Sheikha Hessa bint Al Murr Al Falasi

The grandmother of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikha Hessa was recognised for her positive counsel, financial advice and influence in Dubai. She was also known for her philanthropy.

Sheikha Shamsa bint Sultan Al Marar

An exceptional pearl diver and fisherwoman in her youth, Sheikha Shamsa is remembered for her courageous efforts in preserving and transmitting rituals and traditions of the sea.

Sheikha Hamama bint Obaid Al Teneji

Immortalised in film and literature, Sheikha Hamama was a famous healer known to cure using ancient techniques including 'body branding'. A botanist herself, she possessed great knowledge of the medicinal uses of local plants.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation

The wife of the late UAE Founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikha Fatima leads several global and UAE-focused humanitarian and philanthropic initiatives to support women and children.

She is the Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF). Her work and strong personality continue to inspire a generation of women who follow her lead.

