UAE National Day: 'Floating lake on a lake', drone fireworks for grand show in Hatta

Look: Kids of determination create 'Heritage Village' to mark UAE's Year of the 50th
The highlight is a 3D model project titled 'We sail into the future'
Year of the 50th
Pushing the limits of engineering, the upcoming theatrical show to be staged in Hatta, as part of the UAE Golden Jubilee Celebration, will not only see a 'floating lake on a lake' but also drones to lift the fireworks to a height, creating a mesmerizing illusion, like never before.
"What is extraordinary about this show is that it is not only a stage that's set up in the middle of the Hatta Dam floating in this beautiful landscape, but it also has a lot to do with new technology in terms of pyrotechnics and water projections," said Shaikha Al Ketbi, Head of Creative Strategy of the Year of the 50th, during a virtual media briefing on Sunday.
Marking the UAE's 'Year of the 50th', the official ceremony, to be streamed live on December 2, is set against the backdrop of the scenic Hajar mountains and Hatta Dam.
"We've explored with the pyrotechnics – it's a new way of using less pyro to elevate the effects into the air. So we are using drones to lift the firework to a height, and then we use a combination of drone and fireworks to create a new illusion" said Es Devlin, Artistic Director, UAE 50th National Executive Team.
"In addition, we are creating projections in mid-air through the use of water screens as well as a huge sculptural element that is, again, floating. So all of this is pushing engineering to its limits here in Hatta."
The show will be broadcast on the UAE National Day official website and all local TV channels from 5:30 pm onwards, promising to take everyone on a storytelling journey about the nation's history.
"The Emiratis and the planet have been co-existing as instinctive engineers from the beginnings of time. So, a symbiotic relationship with the weather, with the time of the year, with the constellations, with the tides has always been something that's been at the heart of the Emirati culture and practice," Devlin adds.
"The show aims to look at the very deep past of this, while looking ahead at the future and how this could help with some of the crises we currently face."
