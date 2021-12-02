UAE National Day celebrations live: Grand show in Hatta begins; Rulers arrive

Stay tuned, as we bring all the action live

By Sherouk Zakaria Published: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 5:14 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 6:06 PM

The mountain enclave of Hatta will stage the UAE's grand show to celebrate 50 years of the country’s union.

The UAE is in the grip of unparalleled patriotic fervour as citizens and expatriates alike brace to watch a livestream of the Golden Jubilee celebrations from the Hatta mountains, a site that delineates the country's past and future.

And it promises to be a spectacular affair. There will be a 'floating lake on a lake' and drones that will set off fireworks to tell the UAE story.

Latest updates:

5:45pm

15 minutes left until the grand celebration

The sun is setting on Hatta Dam as the UAE gears up for a stunning spectacular in celebration of its 50th National Day, a historic milestone that paves the way towards an extraordinary future.

Grand show begins

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, arrive to Hatta Dam for the official National Day celebration that will take the audience on a mesmerising journey through the UAE’s ancient past leading up to the union and the 50 years of progress that followed.