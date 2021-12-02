UAE National Day celebrations live: Grand show in Hatta begins; Rulers arrive

Kings, presidents and emirs of brotherly and friendly countries sent cables
Year of the 50th23 hours ago
The mountain enclave of Hatta will stage the UAE's grand show to celebrate 50 years of the country’s union.
The UAE is in the grip of unparalleled patriotic fervour as citizens and expatriates alike brace to watch a livestream of the Golden Jubilee celebrations from the Hatta mountains, a site that delineates the country's past and future.
ALSO READ:
And it promises to be a spectacular affair. There will be a 'floating lake on a lake' and drones that will set off fireworks to tell the UAE story.
Stay tuned, as we bring all the action live.
5:45pm
15 minutes left until the grand celebration
The sun is setting on Hatta Dam as the UAE gears up for a stunning spectacular in celebration of its 50th National Day, a historic milestone that paves the way towards an extraordinary future.
Grand show begins
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, arrive to Hatta Dam for the official National Day celebration that will take the audience on a mesmerising journey through the UAE’s ancient past leading up to the union and the 50 years of progress that followed.
Kings, presidents and emirs of brotherly and friendly countries sent cables
Year of the 50th23 hours ago
Everyone entering the emirate through various ports, including tourists, residents and citizens, will receive the free tickets
Year of the 50th23 hours ago
The paintings are Fathima Beevi's way of thanking the leaders for their unflinching love and care
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Emirate to celebrate with heritage-rich events, spectacular music and dance performances, and thrilling sports activities
Year of the 50th1 day ago
"Countries cannot rely solely on their own people and resources to drive progress," the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince said.
Year of the 50th1 day ago
The free upgrade of the broadband speed is valid from December 1, 2021 to March 1, 2022
Year of the 50th1 day ago
50 flags were simultaneously hoisted from the yachts docked near the Marina as well.
Year of the 50th1 day ago
City Municipality has installed hundreds of illuminated panels on the entire stretch of Corniche and bridges
Year of the 50th1 day ago