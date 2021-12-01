UAE National Day: 50-metre flag hoisted during yacht parade at Dubai Marina

50 flags were simultaneously hoisted from the yachts docked near the Marina as well.

UAE’s National Day celebrations got to a dazzling kick-start at the Dubai Marina on Wednesday. Event organisers transformed the Dubai coast near Bluewater’s Island into a cultural extravaganza on December 1 for the landmark golden jubilee celebrations. Nearly 500 UAE nationals, residents and visitors participated in the grand event.

After an official opening ceremony, a fleet of 30 yachts, seven boats, six jet skis and a fly board — adorned with flags, ribbons and balloons in the national colours— cruised towards the open sea. A 50 -metre flag was hoisted from a yacht docked close to Dubai’s Bluewater’s Island.

A fly boarder held the other end of the flag as it waved majestically in the backdrop of the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel – Ain Dubai. During the unique flag-hoisting moment, boats formed a circle around it as passengers cheered for the UAE as the national anthem played in the background.

It was a captivating spectacle for Marina residents and visitors, who could watch the spectacle from their apartments’ balconies and walkways. Following the opening ceremony, the yachts embarked on a two-hour cruise towards some of Dubai’s major landmarks, including the Atlantis Hotel. During the ride, traditional Ayyala and Yowlah dancers enthralled the visitors.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, ruling family member and director-general of the Citizens Affairs Office; Sheikh Obaid bin Suhail Al Maktoum; and consul general of India to Dubai, Dr Aman Puri.

The consul-general said, “My heartiest greetings to all my Emirati brothers and sisters and all the UAE residents. The UAE is a symbol of peaceful coexistence and prosperity for the whole world. Today, we are also celebrating the best of the country’s values that the world can learn from.”

Organised by AD and M International and professional yacht charter company D3 Marine, this is the second year in a row a ‘marine edition’ of National Day celebrations.

Shameer M Ali, the managing director of D3 Marine, said, “Last year, we organised a smaller event given the socially distancing norms. This year, we were able to celebrate on a grand scale. We had more than 500 people who celebrated the day with us.”

Ali said last year; a 49-metre flag was hoisted. “This was a special-invite only event. A lot more people than we expected turned up to celebrate this landmark event with us,” he added.

